(The following was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- We received notice from the collateral manager for Rosedale CLO II Ltd. that the noteholders have directed a liquidation of the collateral portfolio. -- A partial distribution of the liquidation proceeds was made in December 2011, reducing the outstanding balance of the class A notes by $176.34 million. -- We affirmed our rating on the class A notes based on information from the collateral administrator that the transaction currently holds sufficient principal cash to pay the remaining balance of the class A notes in full. -- We placed our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes on CreditWatch negative to reflect our view that the notes may be exposed to the market value and/or settlement risk for the remaining assets. -- We downgraded the class E notes to 'CC (sf)' based on information from the collateral manager indicating that it expects the class E notes to realize a principal loss after the liquidation is completed. -- We may take additional rating actions after we receive the final trustee report. Jan. 10 -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class E notes from Rosedale CLO II Ltd. In addition, we affirmed our rating on the class A notes, and placed our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list.). We reviewed the ratings assigned to Rosedale CLO II Ltd. after receiving notice from the transaction's collateral manager, JMP Credit Advisors LLC, that the noteholders have directed the manager to liquidate the collateral portfolio. We understand from the collateral manager that a partial distribution of the proceeds from liquidation was made in December 2011, reducing the principal balance of the class A notes by $176.34 million, and leaving approximately $37.38 million outstanding on the class A notes. Further, we understand that the deal currently holds sufficient cash collections from the collateral liquidation to pay in full the remaining balance of principal and accrued interest on the class A notes. Accordingly, we affirmed our rating of the class A notes. We understand that additional proceeds (including those from unsettled trades) will be applied to the remaining notes. While the collateral manager expects sufficient liquidation proceeds to pay in full the class B, C, and D notes, we placed the ratings assigned to these classes on CreditWatch negative as a result of potential settlement and/or market value risk for the remaining assets. In part, our analysis relied on a review of our market value criteria (see "Criteria For Rating Market Value CDO Transactions," published Sept. 15, 2005). The collateral manager has informed us that they expect the class E notes to realize a loss upon completion of the liquidation. Based on this information, we downgraded the class E notes to 'CC (sf)'. The liquidation follows the execution of an amendment to the transaction's documents, which allowed for optional liquidation of the collateral without requiring full repayment of the transaction's outstanding notes. According to the collateral manager, the amendment was approved by the sole holder of the notes. The amendment included a provision waiving the transaction document's provisions requiring rating agency confirmation. We were not requested to provide rating agency confirmation for this amendment. We may take additional rating actions after completion of the liquidation and receipt of the final trustee report. Under our criteria, we would likely lower to 'D (sf)' any rated note, which realizes a loss upon completion of the liquidation process (see "Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD," published Sept. 2, 2009). Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings currently assigned to the CLO notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and will take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. Rating Class To From B AA- (sf)/Watch Neg AA- (sf) C A- (sf)/Watch Neg A- (sf) D BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg BBB- (sf) E CC (sf) B+ (sf) RATING AFFIRMED Rosedale CLO II Ltd. Class Rating A AA+ (sf) Primary Credit Analysts: Robert Chiriani, New York (1) 212-438-1271; robert_chiriani@standardandpoors.com Kate Scanlin, New York (1) 212-438-2002; kate_scanlin@standardandpoors.com Analytical Manager, Structured Credit Surveillance: Stephen Anderberg, New York (1) 212-438-8991; stephen_anderberg@standardandpoors.com