CHICAGO, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed one
class of notes issued by Rosemont CLO, Ltd./Corp. (Rosemont CLO)
as follows:
--$4,470,774 class D notes at 'CCsf', RE 90%.
Since Fitch's last rating action in November 2011 the class
B-1, B-2, and C notes, which at the time had a combined
principal balance of approximately $18.5 million, have all been
paid in full, leaving the class D notes as the senior-most
remaining class. The class D notes are slightly
undercollateralized compared to the performing portfolio
balance, but could be repaid in full depending on the future
performance of the remaining portfolio and the ultimate recovery
values on the defaulted assets in the portfolio.
After the Oct. 15, 2012 payment date Fitch considers the
performing portfolio to consist of eight loans totaling $4.1
million of par. One of these loans ($230 thousand par) is
long-dated and may therefore be subject to market value risk at
the transaction's maturity if it is sold at that time. An
additional $285 thousand of principal proceeds are expected to
be available shortly pending settlement of a trade. Finally
there are 5 defaulted loans with a total par balance of
approximately $2.9 million which may generate some recovery
values prior to the transaction's maturity.
Fitch believes the current 'CCsf' rating on the class D
notes remains appropriate due to the undercollateralization of
these notes when compared to the balance of performing assets
plus principal cash and the resultant dependence on recoveries
from defaulted assets to repay the notes in full. However Fitch
recognizes that repayment in full of these notes by their
maturity in October 2013 is possible given sufficient recovery
proceeds and the continued performance of the performing
portfolio.
Fitch conducted cash flow modeling on the transaction
primarily to generate a recovery estimate 'RE' for the class D
notes. In order to account for the portfolio concentration risk,
Fitch modeled the transaction using the Obligor Concentration
Uplift (OCU) feature in Fitch's Portfolio Credit Model as the
base case scenario and used the outputs in its cash flow
modeling. The assumed recovery values on the defaulted assets
were determined after a discussion with the asset manager. Based
on this analysis Fitch is maintaining the current Recovery
Estimate (RE) of 'RE 90%' on the class D notes, reflecting the
expected recovery to these notes in a base-case default
scenario. Recovery Estimates are designed to provide a
forward-looking estimate of recoveries on currently distressed
or defaulted structured finance securities rated 'CCCsf' or
below. For further details on Recovery Ratings, please see
Fitch's report 'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for
Distressed Securities'.
Rosemont CLO is a collateralized debt obligation that closed
on Jan. 8, 2002 and is managed by Deerfield Capital Management
LLC, a subsidiary of CIFC Corp. Deerfield Capital Corp. merged
with Commercial Industrial Finance Corp. in April 2011, creating
a newly named entity CIFC Corp. The transaction is scheduled to
mature in October 2013.