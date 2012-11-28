Overview
-- The owners of U.S. supply chain management (SCM) software
provider RedPrairie Corp. are proposing the issuance of a $1.45
billion first lien term loan and a $650 million second lien term
loan to acquire JDA Software Group Inc. The proposed $100
million revolving credit facility will be undrawn at close.
-- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit
rating to RP Crown Parent LLC, which will be the parent of the
two currently rated entities. We will withdraw all ratings
assigned to RedPrairie Corp. and JDA Software Group Inc. after
the close of the transaction.
-- At the same time, we are assigning a preliminary 'B+'
issue-level rating to the proposed first lien term loan with a
preliminary recovery rating of '2'. We are also assigning a
preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the proposed second
lien term loan with a preliminary recovery rating of '6'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
company's recurring revenue base will allow it to deliver modest
revenue growth despite a challenging selling environment, and
that it will realize cost synergies in 2013, resulting in modest
deleveraging to the mid-to-high 7x area.
Rating Action
On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to RP Crown
Parent LLC. The outlook is stable. In addition, we assigned our
preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's proposed
$1.45 billion senior secured first lien term loan due 2018, and
$100 million revolving credit facility due 2017. The preliminary
'2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial
recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of payment default. We also
assigned our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the
company's senior secured second lien term loan due 2019. The
preliminary '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
negligible recovery (0% to 10%) in the event of payment default.
The company will use the proceeds, along with cash and new
equity, to acquire all outstanding shares of JDA common stock,
to repay existing debt at RedPrairie and JDA, and to pay
transaction costs. Rationale The preliminary ratings on RP Crown
Parent LLC reflect the combined company's "fair" business risk
profile resulting from its narrow product focus, its competitive
market segment, and near term integration risk, as well as its
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile with pro forma
leverage above 8x and modest free cash flow expected in 2013.
Partially offsetting these factors are meaningful recurring
revenues and its diverse and entrenched customer base, which we
expect will allow the company to deliver modest revenue growth.
We expect meaningful cost synergies in 2013 to result in
leverage in the mid-to-high 7x area.
The merger will combine JDA's strength in supply chain
planning (demand forecasting and pricing) and RedPrairie's
supply chain execution capabilities (warehouse, workforce,
transportation, and multi-channel management) to create the no.
three competitor in the market for SCM software and position it
as a best-of-breed, end-to-end solution with strength in retail
and manufacturing. The company will be led by the current JDA
CEO, who has a track record of successfully integrating large
scale acquisitions such as Manugistics in 2006 and i2 in 2010.
Competition in the SCM software market is intense with SAP and
Oracle holding a meaningful share of the market, while the rest
is highly fragmented.
We view the company's business risk profile as fair,
reflecting its narrow focus on the SCM software market;
competitive industry dynamics with larger, more diverse
competitors and several niche players; and exposure to the
cyclical retail and manufacturing industries. In the near term,
the company faces integration risk related to an aggressive
cost-reduction plan representing nearly 10% of pro forma
revenues and combining product platforms. Nevertheless, the
company has meaningful recurring maintenance and subscription
revenues, modest customer concentration with its top five
customers representing less than 15% of revenues, and products
that are critical to its customers' operations, resulting in
high customer retention. The company has also demonstrated the
ability to monetize its existing customer base with the majority
of its license revenue coming from existing customers.
Our assessment of the company's management and governance is
"fair". Pro forma revenues for the 12 months ended Sept. 30,
2012 were more than $1 billion with EBITDA margins in the
mid-20% area. We expect that in 2013, a challenging IT spending
environment will result in low-single-digit revenue growth, but
that the company will be able to deliver modest margin expansion
through realized cost synergies. We anticipate that free cash
flow will be modestly positive in 2013 as the company incurs
restructuring costs. We view the company's financial risk
profile as highly leveraged with adjusted leverage in the low 8x
area as of Sept. 30, 2012, pro forma for the transaction and
excluding expected cost synergies. We expect leverage to peak in
the mid-8x area at the end of 2012 as a strong fiscal 2011
fourth quarter rolls off.
Furthermore, we anticipate that in 2013, leverage will fall
to the mid-to-high 7x area as the company realizes cost
synergies with the potential to reach the low-7x area if the
company captures all anticipated cost savings. Although JDA's
CEO has a track record of transformative acquisitions, there is
no capacity within the preliminary ratings for additional
debt-financed acquisitions.
Liquidity
The combined company's liquidity is "adequate" in our view,
with sources of cash likely to exceed uses during the next 12 to
24 months. Cash sources include an expected cash balance of $100
million following the transaction, $100 million of availability
under its proposed revolving credit facilities, and expected
annual funds from operation in the $110 million area (before
restructuring costs).
We expect uses to include modest working capital investments
and capital expenditures near $50 million, $15 million of
mandatory debt amortization, and $50 million of restructuring
costs over the next 12 months. Our assessment of the company's
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations,
assumptions, and factors:
-- Sources of liquidity are likely to exceed uses by at
least 20% over the next 12 to 24 months.
-- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in
EBITDA.
The proposed credit facilities will include only a springing
leverage covenant that is in force when the revolver is 25%
drawn, and that this covenant will be set such that the company
can maintain at least 15% cushion. Recovery analysis For the
complete the recovery analysis, see the recovery report on RP
Crown Parent, to be published soon after this report, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
combined company's recurring revenue base will allow it to
deliver modest revenue growth, and that realized cost synergies
will result in leverage in the mid-to-high 7x area. The
possibility of an upgrade is limited by the company's highly
leveraged financial profile and modest expected free cash flow
in 2013. We could lower the rating if the company does not
deleverage from pro forma levels in 2013 due to integration
challenges, macroeconomic headwinds, or increased competition.
We could also lower the rating if these factors lead to negative
free cash flow or inadequate liquidity.