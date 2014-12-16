LONDON Dec 16 A rout in Russian financial markets has raised concerns that the country may struggle to hold on to its investment grade credit rating.

All three of the main agencies - Standard and Poor's, Moody's and Fitch - have Russia on a negative outlook, with S&P's rating at the cusp of a drop into junk that would raise the prospect of an investor flight from Russian bonds.

S&P affirmed its rating of BBB- for Russia in October, but its own "market derived" score for the country now indicates a rating five notches below that level.

When contacted for comment, all three of the main agencies referred back to their previous statements. None have published dates for their next review of the country.

"The economy is going to hit the breaks drastically and with oil prices at current levels and the current levels of interest rates, the economy is likely to contract by a multiple of percentage points into 2015," said Cristian Maggio, emerging markets strategist at TD Securities.

"And this will put the ratings under pressure."

Moody's and Fitch rate Russia just one notch above S&P, at Baa2 and BBB respectively.

What is more alarming, however, is that S&P and Moody's kept their negative outlook after downgrades this year, while Fitch adopted a negative outlook on the rating it has held since 2009.

Agencies usually resolve outlook changes into ratings actions within 12-15 months, prompting many to expect cuts early next year.

In its sovereign outlook published on Tuesday, Fitch said that "significant uncertainties" will continue to surround Russia's rating in 2015 as Western sanctions, sharply lower oil prices and a falling exchange rate weigh on its economy.

The rouble fell by as much as 25 percent on Tuesday, to around 80 per dollar, despite Russia's central bank ramping up interest rates overnight to 17 percent. (Editing by Gareth Jones)