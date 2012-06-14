Overview
-- U.S. liquid natural gas export project Sabine Pass
Liquefaction LLC is issuing a $2.575 billion senior secured term
loan A and a $1.250 billion senior secured term loan B, both due
2019.
-- We are assigning a preliminary 'BB+' rating to the loans.
-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of
construction arrangements and counterparty dependency
assessments.
Rating Action
On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its preliminary 'BB+' rating to Sabine Pass
Liquefaction LLC's (SPL) $2.575 billion senior secured term loan
A, and its $1.250 billion senior secured term loan B, both due
2019. In addition, we've assigned a preliminary '3' recovery
rating, indicating expectations of meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery if a payment default occurs. The preliminary rating is
subject to our review of executed documentation that includes
terms that the sponsor Cheniere Energy Inc. (CEI; B+/Stable/--)
has represented and that we have included in our rating
conclusion. We have not reviewed executed documents, and we have
not seen draft copies of several documents including the
intercreditor agreement, nonconsolidation opinion, interest rate
swap agreements, trustee agreements, pipeline agreements, or gas
supply agreements, either because they had not been drafted at
the time of our review or were not made available to us. The
final rating could differ if any terms change materially.
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
In our opinion, the rating at SPL reflects the following
strengths:
-- We expect stable cash flows from 20-year SPAs guaranteed
by investment-grade parents of Gulf Coast LNG LLC (BG; unrated)
and Gas Natural Aprovisionamientos SDG S.A. (Gas Natural;
unrated), with performance requirements that SPL will likely be
able to meet, and termination conditions that we believe are
unlikely to occur;
-- We forecast strong debt service coverage ratios,
averaging about 2x;
-- Construction under a date-certain, fixed-price EPC
contract with proven contractor Bechtel Oil Gas & Chemicals Inc.
(BOGCI; unrated) with incentives to achieve completion and with
adequate contingency;
-- A proven liquefaction technology;
-- A robust U.S. natural gas supply market with extensive
pipeline connectivity across the Creole Trail Pipeline; and
-- Low operational and maintenance (O&M) risk.
In our view, the following weaknesses partly offset the
transaction's strengths:
-- We cap the SPL rating at three notches above the
preliminary 'B+' rating on Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)
under our current project finance criteria due to the incentive
of CQP lenders to break SPL's structural ring-fencing if CQP is
in distress;
-- Financing does not fully fund at close, exposing the
project to liquidity shortfalls if funding is delayed or
withheld. Although a guarantee exists for Blackstone's delayed
equity funding, it does not fully meet our guarantee criteria as
described below;
-- Debt and equity financing does fully cover development
costs, and cash flow from train one is required to complete
construction on train two;
-- The debt service reserve account is not funded at
completion, and may not provide lender liquidity until it funds
with cash flow from operations; and
-- Detailed construction design is only 5% complete, which
could expose the project to change orders that could increase
costs.
The spread between U.S. natural gas prices and overseas
liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Europe and Asia has
averaged about $10 to $15 per million Btu (mmBtu) over the last
year, and helped drive efforts to export natural gas from the
U.S. While we expect this spread will be volatile over time,
SPL's contract structure transfers the economic risk to its
offtakers, BG and Gas Natural. In return, the project will earn
a fixed, take-or-pay capacity fee adequate to cover liquefaction
costs, debt service, margin, and incremental revenue for actual
volumes delivered based on the Henry Hub index price for natural
gas plus 15% to cover the cost of natural gas, transportation,
and fuel charges. This contrasts with most LNG projects where
the difference between marginal production costs and
crude-linked LNG prices drive project economics. The project
will be exposed to the basis spread of its natural gas purchases
to Henry Hub, but we believe it will have adequate access to
natural gas supply through the extensive U.S. pipeline network,
and be able to secure enough pipeline capacity to deliver
natural gas to its facility, mitigating the risk of having to
buy gas priced at a significant premium to Henry Hub.
BOGCI will build the liquefaction facility on the same site
as the existing Sabine Pass LNG L.P. (SPLNG) regasification
facility that it completed for the sponsor in 2009. The EPC
contract has penalty and liquidated damages provisions to keep
BOGCI motivated to perform. There are several layers of
milestone payments that should help to ensure that the project
keeps on schedule. The construction scale and scope is large, it
will take over four years to complete, and detailed designs are
in a lower stage of completion than we typically see; however,
the design and technology are well established and proven.
Bechtel has successfully completed nine LNG plants using the
same ConocoPhillips Optimized Cascade Process technology over a
40-year period and is now engaged in the design and construction
of seven more. Incentives are well aligned to complete
construction on time with profit sharing for BOGCI if
construction is completed early and liquidated damages for
schedule and performance shortfalls.
The project structure has several weaknesses that contribute
to limiting the rating below investment grade. Although we
expect the project to be structurally ring-fenced from its
parent, and the sponsor intends to repay all CEI debt in the
third quarter of 2012, CQP creditors have a strong economic
incentive to try to break the ring-fencing if CQP declares
bankruptcy. Until the protections are affirmed in court, there
remains uncertainty as to whether the ring-fencing measures will
perform as intended. Therefore, we cap the rating separation at
three notches to reflect uncertainty regarding the project's
bankruptcy remoteness if the parent files. If the ring-fencing
protections were to survive a parent bankruptcy, we would likely
decouple the ratings and rate SPL based on its stand-alone
credit profile. In our view, CQP's credit profile could improve
after construction when cash flow distributions from project
operations begin to improve the financial profile of the parent
entities.
The project financing also involves delayed funding which
raises the risk of insufficient source liquidity. Blackstone CQP
Holdco L.P.'s (Blackstone; unrated) equity will fund in
staggered form--$500 million will fund at closing and $1 billion
will fund once initial proceeds are drawn down to $400 million.
We typically expect equity to fund at close for investment-grade
ratings, or for the equity provider to post a letter of credit.
In this case, Blackstone Capital Partners VI (Blackstone Fund
VI; unrated) will guarantee Blackstone's equity contribution.
The guarantee contains conditions that provide for the
termination of the guarantee and clawback of payments from CQP.
These are provisions we typically do not see in guarantees where
we assume full credit substitution. However, the conditions that
could trigger a termination appear unlikely to occur, and we
afford the guarantee consideration at the current rating level.
Furthermore, the project accounts will not be fully funded
with the debt and equity raises, and will rely on cash flows
during construction from train one to fund the final $255
million of construction costs, and to fund the debt service
reserve. A shortfall in revenue during construction for any
reason could leave SPL without sufficient funds to complete
development, and without a dedicated reserve fund to cover debt
service during the transition to operations that may not be
fully covered by the EPC contract's liquidated damages
provisions.
Other weaknesses include minimal amortization through
maturity that lowers initial default risk through lower debt
service requirements, but introduces refinancing risk at
maturity. However, we assume amortization steps up after the
construction loan converts and believe contracted cash flows
through SPA tenor are sufficient to fully amortize debt, partly
mitigating the refinancing risk. Under our assumed amortization
profile, average debt service coverage ratios are roughly in the
1.9x to 2.0x range, depending on the stress and, in concert with
the other business and financial risk exposures, strong for the
rating. Compared with other rated LNG projects, the sensitivity
variation is modest because of the stable SPA cash flow streams
and lack of significant commodity price exposure.
SPL will be a single-purpose entity with adequate operating
and debt incurrence restrictions, and will be bankruptcy remote
from the lower rated CQP and CEI. The cash management structure
is essentially standard, with a trustee or independent agent
collecting and allocating revenues according to an appropriate
waterfall and with distributions subject to a backward-looking
test, but no forward-looking test. SPL can issue up to $400
million of additional senior secured debt to fund working
capital, and we have assumed it does so in our debt service
coverage ratio forecast.
Liquidity
We believe liquidity should be adequate to complete
construction and fund operations assuming a successful and
on-time completion of trains one and two. SPL is permitted to
raise a senior secured working capital facility of up to $400
million that could provide credit support to fund natural gas
purchases as required under the SPA agreements with BG and Gas
Natural. The project has sized the debt service reserve to be
sufficient to cover debt service over the next six months.
Recovery analysis
The recovery rating is preliminary '3', indicating our
assessment that secured creditors can expect meaningful (50% to
70%) recovery if a payment default occurs. For more information,
see the presale report on SPL.
Outlook
The outlook is stable based on our assessment of current
construction arrangements and counterparty dependency
assessments. We consider an upgrade unlikely during
construction, even if the project is fully financed and we
upgrade the counterparties, based on the construction,
structural, business, and financial risks. After construction,
we could raise the rating if performance meets or exceeds our
current expectations over the debt's tenor and the reserve
account is fully funded. We could lower the rating if major
construction problems result in significantly higher costs or a
delay in the schedule, if key counterparties' credit quality
deteriorates, if the project is not fully funded, or if the
credit profile at CQP, which currently caps the SPL rating,
deteriorates.