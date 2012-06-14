Overview

-- U.S. liquid natural gas export project Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC is issuing a $2.575 billion senior secured term loan A and a $1.250 billion senior secured term loan B, both due 2019.

-- We are assigning a preliminary 'BB+' rating to the loans.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of construction arrangements and counterparty dependency assessments.

Rating Action

On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'BB+' rating to Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC's (SPL) $2.575 billion senior secured term loan A, and its $1.250 billion senior secured term loan B, both due 2019. In addition, we've assigned a preliminary '3' recovery rating, indicating expectations of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery if a payment default occurs. The preliminary rating is subject to our review of executed documentation that includes terms that the sponsor Cheniere Energy Inc. (CEI; B+/Stable/--) has represented and that we have included in our rating conclusion. We have not reviewed executed documents, and we have not seen draft copies of several documents including the intercreditor agreement, nonconsolidation opinion, interest rate swap agreements, trustee agreements, pipeline agreements, or gas supply agreements, either because they had not been drafted at the time of our review or were not made available to us. The final rating could differ if any terms change materially.

The outlook is stable.

Rationale

In our opinion, the rating at SPL reflects the following strengths:

-- We expect stable cash flows from 20-year SPAs guaranteed by investment-grade parents of Gulf Coast LNG LLC (BG; unrated) and Gas Natural Aprovisionamientos SDG S.A. (Gas Natural; unrated), with performance requirements that SPL will likely be able to meet, and termination conditions that we believe are unlikely to occur;

-- We forecast strong debt service coverage ratios, averaging about 2x;

-- Construction under a date-certain, fixed-price EPC contract with proven contractor Bechtel Oil Gas & Chemicals Inc. (BOGCI; unrated) with incentives to achieve completion and with adequate contingency;

-- A proven liquefaction technology;

-- A robust U.S. natural gas supply market with extensive pipeline connectivity across the Creole Trail Pipeline; and

-- Low operational and maintenance (O&M) risk.

In our view, the following weaknesses partly offset the transaction's strengths:

-- We cap the SPL rating at three notches above the preliminary 'B+' rating on Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) under our current project finance criteria due to the incentive of CQP lenders to break SPL's structural ring-fencing if CQP is in distress;

-- Financing does not fully fund at close, exposing the project to liquidity shortfalls if funding is delayed or withheld. Although a guarantee exists for Blackstone's delayed equity funding, it does not fully meet our guarantee criteria as described below;

-- Debt and equity financing does fully cover development costs, and cash flow from train one is required to complete construction on train two;

-- The debt service reserve account is not funded at completion, and may not provide lender liquidity until it funds with cash flow from operations; and

-- Detailed construction design is only 5% complete, which could expose the project to change orders that could increase costs.

The spread between U.S. natural gas prices and overseas liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Europe and Asia has averaged about $10 to $15 per million Btu (mmBtu) over the last year, and helped drive efforts to export natural gas from the U.S. While we expect this spread will be volatile over time, SPL's contract structure transfers the economic risk to its offtakers, BG and Gas Natural. In return, the project will earn a fixed, take-or-pay capacity fee adequate to cover liquefaction costs, debt service, margin, and incremental revenue for actual volumes delivered based on the Henry Hub index price for natural gas plus 15% to cover the cost of natural gas, transportation, and fuel charges. This contrasts with most LNG projects where the difference between marginal production costs and crude-linked LNG prices drive project economics. The project will be exposed to the basis spread of its natural gas purchases to Henry Hub, but we believe it will have adequate access to natural gas supply through the extensive U.S. pipeline network, and be able to secure enough pipeline capacity to deliver natural gas to its facility, mitigating the risk of having to buy gas priced at a significant premium to Henry Hub.

BOGCI will build the liquefaction facility on the same site as the existing Sabine Pass LNG L.P. (SPLNG) regasification facility that it completed for the sponsor in 2009. The EPC contract has penalty and liquidated damages provisions to keep BOGCI motivated to perform. There are several layers of milestone payments that should help to ensure that the project keeps on schedule. The construction scale and scope is large, it will take over four years to complete, and detailed designs are in a lower stage of completion than we typically see; however, the design and technology are well established and proven. Bechtel has successfully completed nine LNG plants using the same ConocoPhillips Optimized Cascade Process technology over a 40-year period and is now engaged in the design and construction of seven more. Incentives are well aligned to complete construction on time with profit sharing for BOGCI if construction is completed early and liquidated damages for schedule and performance shortfalls.

The project structure has several weaknesses that contribute to limiting the rating below investment grade. Although we expect the project to be structurally ring-fenced from its parent, and the sponsor intends to repay all CEI debt in the third quarter of 2012, CQP creditors have a strong economic incentive to try to break the ring-fencing if CQP declares bankruptcy. Until the protections are affirmed in court, there remains uncertainty as to whether the ring-fencing measures will perform as intended. Therefore, we cap the rating separation at three notches to reflect uncertainty regarding the project's bankruptcy remoteness if the parent files. If the ring-fencing protections were to survive a parent bankruptcy, we would likely decouple the ratings and rate SPL based on its stand-alone credit profile. In our view, CQP's credit profile could improve after construction when cash flow distributions from project operations begin to improve the financial profile of the parent entities.

The project financing also involves delayed funding which raises the risk of insufficient source liquidity. Blackstone CQP Holdco L.P.'s (Blackstone; unrated) equity will fund in staggered form--$500 million will fund at closing and $1 billion will fund once initial proceeds are drawn down to $400 million. We typically expect equity to fund at close for investment-grade ratings, or for the equity provider to post a letter of credit. In this case, Blackstone Capital Partners VI (Blackstone Fund VI; unrated) will guarantee Blackstone's equity contribution. The guarantee contains conditions that provide for the termination of the guarantee and clawback of payments from CQP. These are provisions we typically do not see in guarantees where we assume full credit substitution. However, the conditions that could trigger a termination appear unlikely to occur, and we afford the guarantee consideration at the current rating level.

Furthermore, the project accounts will not be fully funded with the debt and equity raises, and will rely on cash flows during construction from train one to fund the final $255 million of construction costs, and to fund the debt service reserve. A shortfall in revenue during construction for any reason could leave SPL without sufficient funds to complete development, and without a dedicated reserve fund to cover debt service during the transition to operations that may not be fully covered by the EPC contract's liquidated damages provisions.

Other weaknesses include minimal amortization through maturity that lowers initial default risk through lower debt service requirements, but introduces refinancing risk at maturity. However, we assume amortization steps up after the construction loan converts and believe contracted cash flows through SPA tenor are sufficient to fully amortize debt, partly mitigating the refinancing risk. Under our assumed amortization profile, average debt service coverage ratios are roughly in the 1.9x to 2.0x range, depending on the stress and, in concert with the other business and financial risk exposures, strong for the rating. Compared with other rated LNG projects, the sensitivity variation is modest because of the stable SPA cash flow streams and lack of significant commodity price exposure.

SPL will be a single-purpose entity with adequate operating and debt incurrence restrictions, and will be bankruptcy remote from the lower rated CQP and CEI. The cash management structure is essentially standard, with a trustee or independent agent collecting and allocating revenues according to an appropriate waterfall and with distributions subject to a backward-looking test, but no forward-looking test. SPL can issue up to $400 million of additional senior secured debt to fund working capital, and we have assumed it does so in our debt service coverage ratio forecast.

Liquidity

We believe liquidity should be adequate to complete construction and fund operations assuming a successful and on-time completion of trains one and two. SPL is permitted to raise a senior secured working capital facility of up to $400 million that could provide credit support to fund natural gas purchases as required under the SPA agreements with BG and Gas Natural. The project has sized the debt service reserve to be sufficient to cover debt service over the next six months.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating is preliminary '3', indicating our assessment that secured creditors can expect meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery if a payment default occurs. For more information, see the presale report on SPL.

Outlook

The outlook is stable based on our assessment of current construction arrangements and counterparty dependency assessments. We consider an upgrade unlikely during construction, even if the project is fully financed and we upgrade the counterparties, based on the construction, structural, business, and financial risks. After construction, we could raise the rating if performance meets or exceeds our current expectations over the debt's tenor and the reserve account is fully funded. We could lower the rating if major construction problems result in significantly higher costs or a delay in the schedule, if key counterparties' credit quality deteriorates, if the project is not fully funded, or if the credit profile at CQP, which currently caps the SPL rating, deteriorates.