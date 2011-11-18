(The following was released by the rating agency)

KOLKATA/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Samarth Fablon Pvt. Ltd. (SFPL) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The National Long-Term Rating is constrained by SFPL's lack of an operational track record (the company was only established in 2007), and tight liquidity position as reflected in the almost 100% utilisation of working capital limits at the end of the financial year to March 2011 (FY11). The latter is a result of a significant increase in inventory days to 136 days in FY11 (FY10: 90 days), which exposes the company to price inventory risks in case of unfavorable price fluctuations in raw materials. SFPL had cash and cash equivalents of INR18.1m in FY11.

The rating, however, draws comfort from the significant 81% increase in SFPL's revenue over the last three years to INR905.9m in FY11, along with comfortable operating and credit profiles, and a strong customer base. In FY11, EBITDA margins were 12% (FY10: 12.4%), total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA was 3x (4.0x) and operating EBITDA/gross interest expense was 3x (2.7x). A new advanced technology for manufacturing woven sacks has enabled the company to maintain high EBITDA margins. Fitch expects the margins to be maintained at current levels for the next few years.

The rating also factors in SFPL's eligibility under a subsidy scheme from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., which allows it a cost advantage over its industry peers, leading to higher than average operating margins.

Positive rating guidelines include an improvement in SFPL's liquidity position on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include discontinuation of the subsidy scheme and net leverage exceeding 5x on a consolidated basis.

In FY11, SFPL's total adjusted debt was INR344.3m (FY10: INR448.7m) and Free cash flow (FCF) was positive at INR54.1m (FY10: negative INR85.3m). Fitch expects FCF to turn negative in FY12 mainly due to the company's higher working capital requirements and planned capex.

SFPL is a Kolkata-based woven sacks manufacturing company, mainly used in the cement, chemical and fertiliser industries. It has an installed capacity of 24,000 metric ton per annum at Jhalda (West Bengal).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to SFPL's bank facilities as follows:

- INR176m term loans: 'Fitch BB+(ind)';

- INR100m fund based limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'; and

- INR40m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'.