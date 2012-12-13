(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, December 13 (Fitch) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.'s
(Samsung, 'A+'/Stable) ratings are constrained in the 'A'
category due to the cyclical and capital-intensive nature of its
business operations, which result in low operating and FCF
margins compared with other 'A' and 'AA' category technology
companies rated by Fitch. This is despite record operating
results in 2012, and indications of strong investor confidence.
CDS prices are implying a 'AA-' rating, one notch above
Fitch's 'A+' rating - and notably two notches higher than the
implied Korea sovereign CDS of 'A'. In other words, credit
investors are rating Samsung higher than the state. Investor
confidence is likewise strong on the equity side, in light of
the recent strength in the share price to record highs.
Fitch believes that Samsung's exposure to macroeconomic
cycles - and its subsequent earnings instability - is
inconsistent with a double 'A' ('AA') category rating. Samsung's
'A' category credit profile is clearly supported by its
technology leadership, dominant market positions, and a
well-diversified business portfolio, which help to mitigate
earnings fluctuations to a certain extent. However, the
volatility inherent in its core operations, particularly the
cyclicality of its semiconductor and display panel businesses -
as well as the rapidly changing fortunes of global handset
manufacturers - remain significant risks that are not
commensurate with a 'AA' category rating.
Thin operating margins versus other Fitch-rated tech
companies in the 'A' and 'AA' categories is another factor. In
the case of Microsoft ('AA+'/Stable), its operating margins have
been consistently higher than 40% over the past five years, well
above Samsung's five-year average of 8.6% and its recent 9M12
high of 14%. Notably, other US tech companies rated by Fitch in
the single 'A' category - including IBM ('A+'/Stable), eBay
('A'/Stable), Texas Instruments ('A+'/Negative) and Oracle
Corporation ('A+'/Stable) - boast operating margins above 20%.
Another important factor is the capital-intensive nature of
Samsung's operations, being a hardware-oriented company. Capex
has drained an average 86% of its annual cash flow from
operations over the past five years. Consequently, free cash
flow margins post-dividend payments have rarely been positive,
in contrast with Microsoft's 20%-30% range over the past five
years.
Fitch does not expect Samsung's highly capital-intensive
nature to change very much. Rising competition from China is
just one reason why substantial capex and R&D outlays will
remain essential for the company to maintain its technology and
market leadership across its major business lines - including
its mobile handset division, which is currently responsible for
almost 70% of overall operating profit.