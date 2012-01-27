(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/TAIPEI/HONG KONG, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it expects Samsung Electronics Inc. (SEC, 'A+'/Stable) to continue to perform strongly in 2012, following record revenue of KRW165trn in 2011 (2010: KRW155trn).

"SEC has continued to generate outstanding results despite the unfavourable economic climate and is widening the gap against the regional competitors," said Alvin Lim, Associate Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Telecom, Media and Technology team. "This momentum is likely to be sustained in 2012 given the company's strong market positions, and solid financial profile which enable investment for further growth," added Mr. Lim.

In 2011, SEC's telecom segment revenue grew by 40% yoy and EBIT margin improved to 15% (2010: 11%) - backed by a doubling of it share in the key smartphone market (September 2011: 23% share; September 2010: 10%). Fitch forecasts that SEC will continue to build its handset market share in 2012 by providing a wide range of low- to high-end smartphones targeting both emerging and developed markets.

Fitch also notes that the semiconductor business remained highly profitable with 20% EBIT margin in 2011 - despite the severe memory industry downturn. This strong performance is due to SEC's cost competitiveness as well as its increasing exposure to non-memory segment where market conditions are more favourable. Fitch believes that this diversification will help SEC mitigate the expected continuing weak memory market.

However, Fitch retains a negative view on the display panel business as the industry will remain constrained by over-supply. Although panel makers will react by limiting investment, Fitch believes over-supply will continue to affect the market for at least the first half of 2012 due to a weak outlook for demand.

SEC announced that it plans to increase capex to KRW25trn (2011: KRW23trn) of which KRW15trn will be allocated to the semiconductor segment and KRW6.6trn for the display panels segment, mainly organic light emitting diodes (OLED). Fitch believes that this increase in investment will not threaten the company's credit strength, given its strong net cash position. In addition, the aggressive investment into the non-memory semiconductor and OLED will enable SEC to maintain its market positions and growth momentum in 2012.