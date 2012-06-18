(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Samsung
Electronics Co., Ltd.'s (SEC) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' with Stable
Outlook.
The agency has also affirmed SEC's senior unsecured rating
at 'A+'.
The affirmation reflects SEC's strong operating results and
financial profile in Q112 and 2011 as well as Fitch's
expectation that the company's credit profile will remain intact
over the next 12-18 months, backed by its market-leading
positions and robust cash generation.
In 2011 the company's revenue grew 7% yoy to KRW165trn with
a solid EBIT margin of 9.8% (2010: 11.2%) as strong growth in
the mobile handset business helped mitigate the negative impact
of cheap memory prices and the prolonged downturn of the display
panel industry.
In addition, the company was able to further improve its net
cash position to KRW11.6trn at end-2011 from KRW10.5trn at
end-2010 despite high capex of KRW22.6trn in 2011. SEC also
generated record EBIT of KRW5.9trn in Q112.
Fitch forecasts that SEC will maintain its momentum and
again generate record revenue and EBIT in 2012, driven by a
stronger market position in the smartphone business.
In addition, recovery of the display panel business, already
witnessed in Q112, should help improve operating margins.
Weak memory chip prices are likely to lead to lower margins
in the semiconductor business; however, this could be offset to
a certain extent by the strong growth of the non-memory
business, mainly application processors.
Fitch also forecasts that SEC will generate positive free
cash flow (FCF) as its cash flow from operations should
comfortably cover its significant capex of KRW25trn in 2012.
A negative rating action may occur if the economy
deteriorates sharply or if the company's competitiveness
declines, leading to a significant loss of market share in major
business segments or sharply lower profitability.
Continued negative FCF resulting in funds flow from
operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage above 1.0x on a sustained
basis may also lead to negative rating action. However, Fitch
does not foresee such a development over the next two years.