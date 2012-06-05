SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
following San Jose Redevelopment Agency, CA tax allocation bonds
(TABs):
--$235.3 million merged area redevelopment projects TABs,
series 2003, 2008A and 2008B, to 'BB' from 'BBB-';
--$1.6 billion merged area redevelopment projects TABS,
series 1993, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004A, 2005A, 2005B, 2006B,
2006A-T, 2006C, 2006D, 2007A-T, 2007B, to 'BB-' from 'BB+'.
All of the merged area TABs are placed on Rating Watch
Negative. In addition, Fitch has placed $247.5 million in
housing set aside TABs, rated 'A', on Rating Watch Negative.
SECURITY
--The merged area TABs are secured by gross tax increment
revenue from the project area net of certain senior
pass-throughs and the 20% set-aside for housing. The housing
TABs are secured by the 20% housing set aside.
--All TABs are also secured by debt service reserve funds;
however, only the merged area redevelopment project TABs, series
2003 and 2008A and 2008B benefit from a cash-funded reserve.
KEY RATING DRIVERS POTENTIAL PAYMENT INSUFFICIENCY: The
downgrades on the merged area bonds reflect information received
from the Successor Agency to the San Jose Redevelopment Agency
(RDA) that it currently has insufficient funds on hand to make
its Aug. 1, 2012 debt service payments in full. The shortfall
results from Santa Clara County's (the county) interpretation of
the state law dissolving RDAs (AB X126).
COUNTY WITHHOLDING FUNDS: According to the RDA, the county
contends that an annual 'pass-through' payment due to the county
which was contractually subordinated to debt service is now in a
senior position under AB X126 ($15.7 million). An additional
$3.6 million was withheld because the county ceased to include
tax revenues from pre-1989 tax over-rides as part of the tax
increment pledged to bondholders. A material event notice
confirms that approximately $20 million has been withheld by the
county from the June 1 payment to the RDA.
STATE GUIDANCE SOUGHT: The city has requested that the State
Controller review the county's actions under the provision in
AB1x26 requiring three days before actions become effective.
During this time, the controller or State Department of Finance
can request that the county reconsider its action.
LITIGATION POSSIBLE: In the absence of a favorable outcome
with the state, the city is likely to sue the county, prolonging
the uncertainty as to the disposition of funds needed for debt
service.
RAPIDLY EVOLVING SITUATION: The Rating Watch Negative is
based on the limited information currently available and the
high degree of uncertainty about actions to be taken by the
city, county, and state to resolve the issue at hand. Fitch
plans to continue to gather and review information as it becomes
available and to take further action as appropriate.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
LACK OF FAVORABLE RESOLUTION FOR BONDHOLDERS: Fitch believes
there are a number of ways in which a near-term resolution could
insure full and timely debt service payment on Aug. 1. However,
if such resolution is not forthcoming the ratings could change
substantially.
For more information, please see 'Fitch Takes Various Rating
Actions on San Jose Redevelopment Agency TABS', dated April 20,
2012.