Asia tech shares join US tumble but full-blown rout not expected
* US tech stocks slumped Friday on reports on iPhone, valuations
March 20 Moody's assigns A3 rating to Sangamon Valley Public Water District's (IL) $1.0 million general obligation bonds (alternate revenue sources), series 2012
* US tech stocks slumped Friday on reports on iPhone, valuations
TOKYO, June 12 Long-dated Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday on caution ahead of a 20-year government debt auction the following day, while short- to medium-term notes stabilised after their sell-off last week.