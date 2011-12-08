(The following was released by the rating agency)

Dec 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Sanjog Steels Private Limited a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The ratings reflect Sanjog Steels' small size of operations and low profitability; though its revenue grew by 39.07% yoy to INR447.68m in FY11 (year-end: March 2011), with an EBITDA margin of 4.35% (3.07%) as the company started TMT bar manufacturing in September 2010.

The ratings also reflect customer concentration risks with 70% of the company's revenues being generated from its top 10 customers, and raw materials (iron scrap and ingots) price volatility.

The ratings are constrained by the company's low interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense) of 1.1x (FY10: 1.38x) and high net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) of 8.1x in FY11 (FY10: 11.65x). This was due to its INR99.3m capex to set up a rolling mill for TMT bars manufacturing in FY11, which was funded in a debt/equity ratio of 2.3x.

Fitch expects financial leverage to improve in medium term in the absence of any planned significant debt-led capex. The ratings are, however, supported by the 25 years of experience of Sanjog Steels' founders in the domestic steel and iron industry and the company's tie up with Kamdhenu Ispat Limited for the use of its strong brand name 'Kamdhenu'.

Negative rating action may result from a decline in revenues or EBITDA margins and/or increase in working capital requirements leading to interest coverage falling below 1.1x.

On the other hand, a sustained and substantial increase in the size of operations and profitability and an improvement in interest coverage to above 1.8x may result in positive rating action. Sanjog Steels commenced manufacturing iron ingots in October 2008. It added a rolling mill for TMT bar manufacturing in FY11. It currently has an installed capacity of 15,000 metric tonne per annum (MTPA) of TMT bars and 14,000MTPA of ingots at Jaipur (Rajasthan).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Sanjog Steels' instruments, as follows:

- Outstanding INR32.93m long-term bank loans: 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR50m fund-based working capital bank limits: 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'