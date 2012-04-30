SAN FRANCISCO, April 30 (Fitch)
Fitch Ratings has rated the city of Santa Monica,
Califoria's (the city) bonds as follows:
--$11 million general obligation (GO) refunding bonds series
2012 (library improvement project) 'AAA'.
The bonds will be sold via competitive sale on or about the
week of May 14. Proceeds will be used to refund series 2002 GOs
for net present value savings.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$13.8 million Santa Monica, CA GO bonds (library
improvement project), series 2002 at 'AAA';
--$32.4 million Santa Monica Public Financing Authority,
California (authority) lease revenue bonds, series 2011A at at
'AA+'
--$8.8 million authority lease revenue refunding bonds,
series 2011B (public safety facility) at 'AA+'
--$7.8 million authority lease revenue bonds, series 2009
(public safety facility project) at 'AA+';
--$34.5 million authority lease revenue bonds, series 2004
(civic center parking) at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The GO bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax on all
of the city's taxable properties. The lease revenue bonds are
secured by lease payments from the city to the trustee for use
of various essential assets, subject to abatement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VERY STRONG FINANCIAL OPERATIONS: The 'AAA' GO rating
reflects the city's very strong financial position, exhibited by
a robust financial cushion, structurally balanced operations,
and impressive financial management practices.
RDA DISSOLUTION COSTS MANAGEABLE: As with all California
redevelopment agencies (RDAs), the city-sponsored RDA has
dissolved, which effectively transfers a manageable amount of
operational and capital costs to the city.
HEALTHY LOCAL ECONOMY: The city benefits from its mature and
wealthy local economy, with vibrant retail, commercial real
estate, and hospitality sectors that have held up well in spite
of recessionary pressures.
DIVERSIFIED, RESILIENT TAX BASE: The city's tax base is well
diversified and has faced minimal assessed valuation (AV) losses
despite significant regional home price losses.
GOOD DEBT PROFILE: The city's debt profile benefits from low
debt levels, significant pay-as-you-go capital spending, fairly
rapid debt amortization, and manageable capital needs.
MANAGEABLE OPEB, PENSION LIABILITIES: The city has a
relatively small other post-employment benefits (OPEB)
liability, and management has aggressively pursued options to
address pension costs.
CREDIT PROFILE
Santa Monica benefits from its location within the large and
diverse Los Angeles employment market. The city's local economy
is also diverse, with tourism as a key component. Tourist
activity is driven by the city's substantial beachfront access
and activity, several high-end hotels, recreation opportunities,
and a large retail presence. Building permits rebounded sharply
in 2010 after a soft recessionary year in 2009, and permits
through August of 2011 (the most recent data available) look
encouraging. A significant amount of construction activity is
underway, reflective of the economy's resilience, including a
privately funded $350 million housing and commercial
development, and three new hotels. The city's economy will
benefit from additional economic activity after light rail
stations are opened in 2015 that will link the city to downtown
Los Angeles.
LARGE & RESILIENT TAX BASE
The city's tax base is mature and resilient. Despite
significant regional home price declines, the tax base dipped by
less than 1% in the housing-led recession before rising to
record levels in fiscal 2012. The city's tax base is also large,
measuring at $24.6 billion in fiscal 2012, and it is diverse,
with the top 10 taxpayers making up less than 11% of total AV.
Based on preliminary information from the county assessor, the
city anticipates that fiscal 2013 AV will expand by a healthy
3%. Based on the city's conservative revenue budgeting, Fitch
views the projection as reasonable.
VERY STRONG FINANCIAL OPERATIONS
City financial operations are very strong, supported by
diverse and expanding revenue streams, prudent management
practices, an impressive financial cushion, a supportive
taxpayer environment, and structurally balanced financial
operations. Fiscal 2011 general fund operations produced a $79.8
million surplus (after transfers), though most of the surplus
was due to the city's out-sized $92.9 million transfer in that
represented a handover of encumbered assets from the now
dissolved RDA to the city. These funds will be drawn down by the
city as it manages the wind-down of prior RDA projects. The
city's total and unrestricted (committed, assigned and
unassigned) fund balances ended fiscal 2011 with a large $295.3
million (106% of expenditures and transfers out) and $268.5
million (96.1%), respectively.
Before consideration of net transfers and one-time capital
expenditures, fiscal 2011 general fund operations produced a
$12.7 million surplus. Management's five-year financial
projections point to structurally surplus general fund
operations, but the city plans to spend down a portion of its
large fund balance on one-time capital projects. Given the
city's history of maintaining prudent reserve levels, Fitch does
not believe that fund balance levels will be lowered to a degree
that would materially affect the city's financial profile.
CITY WELL POSITIONED TO DEAL WITH RDA DISSOLUTION
The dissolution of the Santa Monica RDA, per state
legislation that affects all California RDAs, will be
sufficiently mitigated by the city's strong financial operations
and high reserve levels. The net annual loss of revenues to the
city ranges from $2 million-$12 million, pending state review of
the former RDA's finances. For fiscal 2013, the city would
absorb the revenue loss with fund balance before making
expenditure reductions in fiscal 2014. Further, the city is
absorbing $22 million of RDA capital projects that would have
been funded by the RDA. These costs will be partially offset
with a $41 million operating and capital reserve (as shown in
the fiscal 2011 audit). The city prudently increased the size of
the reserve in the prior year to mitigate the potential effects
of an RDA dissolution.
PRUDENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT PRACTICES
The city's financial operations benefit from prudent
financial policies and recent actions to reduce pension costs.
City Council recently increased its general fund contingency
reserve to 15%, above its 10% policy. Council will consider
changing its policy with the fiscal 2013 budget. The city
additionally requires general fund reserves for compensated
absences and vacation benefits.
City Council is expected to consider an $8 million payment
toward the city's pension obligation beyond the actuarially
required contribution in fiscal 2012. If approved as
anticipated, the move could save $600,000 annually. The city
made a $10 million additional payment in fiscal 2011. In
addition, it created a two-tiered benefit system and won labor
concessions requiring increased employee pension contributions
through fiscal 2014. These actions will mitigate the anticipated
pension contribution increases resulting from a decision by
CalPERS, which manages the city's retirement plan, to lower the
system's discount rate to 7.5% from 7.75%. The city's OPEB plan
is limited to a small group of employees and the related
liability is relatively small and manageable.
GOOD DEBT PROFILE
The city's overall debt burden is low and likely will remain
so given no current plans for further issuances and somewhat
rapid principal amortization. The direct and overlapping debt
burden is 2.7% of AV and principal is 33% and 64% retired in
five and 10 years, respectively. The city's capital improvement
plan is sizeable but will be financed largely with pay-as-you-go
spending ($103 million over five years), spend-down of built-up
reserves ($38 million) and with the proceeds from residual RDA
tax allocation bond issuances and loans made in recent years.
The refunding bonds series 2012 (library improvement
project) are being issued to refund the series 2002 (library
improvement project) GOs for net present value savings of $1.7
million.