SAN FRANCISCO, April 30 (Fitch)

Fitch Ratings has rated the city of Santa Monica, Califoria's (the city) bonds as follows:

--$11 million general obligation (GO) refunding bonds series 2012 (library improvement project) 'AAA'.

The bonds will be sold via competitive sale on or about the week of May 14. Proceeds will be used to refund series 2002 GOs for net present value savings.

In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:

--$13.8 million Santa Monica, CA GO bonds (library improvement project), series 2002 at 'AAA';

--$32.4 million Santa Monica Public Financing Authority, California (authority) lease revenue bonds, series 2011A at at 'AA+'

--$8.8 million authority lease revenue refunding bonds, series 2011B (public safety facility) at 'AA+'

--$7.8 million authority lease revenue bonds, series 2009 (public safety facility project) at 'AA+';

--$34.5 million authority lease revenue bonds, series 2004 (civic center parking) at 'AA+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax on all of the city's taxable properties. The lease revenue bonds are secured by lease payments from the city to the trustee for use of various essential assets, subject to abatement.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

VERY STRONG FINANCIAL OPERATIONS: The 'AAA' GO rating reflects the city's very strong financial position, exhibited by a robust financial cushion, structurally balanced operations, and impressive financial management practices.

RDA DISSOLUTION COSTS MANAGEABLE: As with all California redevelopment agencies (RDAs), the city-sponsored RDA has dissolved, which effectively transfers a manageable amount of operational and capital costs to the city.

HEALTHY LOCAL ECONOMY: The city benefits from its mature and wealthy local economy, with vibrant retail, commercial real estate, and hospitality sectors that have held up well in spite of recessionary pressures.

DIVERSIFIED, RESILIENT TAX BASE: The city's tax base is well diversified and has faced minimal assessed valuation (AV) losses despite significant regional home price losses.

GOOD DEBT PROFILE: The city's debt profile benefits from low debt levels, significant pay-as-you-go capital spending, fairly rapid debt amortization, and manageable capital needs.

MANAGEABLE OPEB, PENSION LIABILITIES: The city has a relatively small other post-employment benefits (OPEB) liability, and management has aggressively pursued options to address pension costs.

CREDIT PROFILE

Santa Monica benefits from its location within the large and diverse Los Angeles employment market. The city's local economy is also diverse, with tourism as a key component. Tourist activity is driven by the city's substantial beachfront access and activity, several high-end hotels, recreation opportunities, and a large retail presence. Building permits rebounded sharply in 2010 after a soft recessionary year in 2009, and permits through August of 2011 (the most recent data available) look encouraging. A significant amount of construction activity is underway, reflective of the economy's resilience, including a privately funded $350 million housing and commercial development, and three new hotels. The city's economy will benefit from additional economic activity after light rail stations are opened in 2015 that will link the city to downtown Los Angeles.

LARGE & RESILIENT TAX BASE

The city's tax base is mature and resilient. Despite significant regional home price declines, the tax base dipped by less than 1% in the housing-led recession before rising to record levels in fiscal 2012. The city's tax base is also large, measuring at $24.6 billion in fiscal 2012, and it is diverse, with the top 10 taxpayers making up less than 11% of total AV. Based on preliminary information from the county assessor, the city anticipates that fiscal 2013 AV will expand by a healthy 3%. Based on the city's conservative revenue budgeting, Fitch views the projection as reasonable.

VERY STRONG FINANCIAL OPERATIONS

City financial operations are very strong, supported by diverse and expanding revenue streams, prudent management practices, an impressive financial cushion, a supportive taxpayer environment, and structurally balanced financial operations. Fiscal 2011 general fund operations produced a $79.8 million surplus (after transfers), though most of the surplus was due to the city's out-sized $92.9 million transfer in that represented a handover of encumbered assets from the now dissolved RDA to the city. These funds will be drawn down by the city as it manages the wind-down of prior RDA projects. The city's total and unrestricted (committed, assigned and unassigned) fund balances ended fiscal 2011 with a large $295.3 million (106% of expenditures and transfers out) and $268.5 million (96.1%), respectively.

Before consideration of net transfers and one-time capital expenditures, fiscal 2011 general fund operations produced a $12.7 million surplus. Management's five-year financial projections point to structurally surplus general fund operations, but the city plans to spend down a portion of its large fund balance on one-time capital projects. Given the city's history of maintaining prudent reserve levels, Fitch does not believe that fund balance levels will be lowered to a degree that would materially affect the city's financial profile.

CITY WELL POSITIONED TO DEAL WITH RDA DISSOLUTION

The dissolution of the Santa Monica RDA, per state legislation that affects all California RDAs, will be sufficiently mitigated by the city's strong financial operations and high reserve levels. The net annual loss of revenues to the city ranges from $2 million-$12 million, pending state review of the former RDA's finances. For fiscal 2013, the city would absorb the revenue loss with fund balance before making expenditure reductions in fiscal 2014. Further, the city is absorbing $22 million of RDA capital projects that would have been funded by the RDA. These costs will be partially offset with a $41 million operating and capital reserve (as shown in the fiscal 2011 audit). The city prudently increased the size of the reserve in the prior year to mitigate the potential effects of an RDA dissolution.

PRUDENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT PRACTICES

The city's financial operations benefit from prudent financial policies and recent actions to reduce pension costs. City Council recently increased its general fund contingency reserve to 15%, above its 10% policy. Council will consider changing its policy with the fiscal 2013 budget. The city additionally requires general fund reserves for compensated absences and vacation benefits.

City Council is expected to consider an $8 million payment toward the city's pension obligation beyond the actuarially required contribution in fiscal 2012. If approved as anticipated, the move could save $600,000 annually. The city made a $10 million additional payment in fiscal 2011. In addition, it created a two-tiered benefit system and won labor concessions requiring increased employee pension contributions through fiscal 2014. These actions will mitigate the anticipated pension contribution increases resulting from a decision by CalPERS, which manages the city's retirement plan, to lower the system's discount rate to 7.5% from 7.75%. The city's OPEB plan is limited to a small group of employees and the related liability is relatively small and manageable.

GOOD DEBT PROFILE

The city's overall debt burden is low and likely will remain so given no current plans for further issuances and somewhat rapid principal amortization. The direct and overlapping debt burden is 2.7% of AV and principal is 33% and 64% retired in five and 10 years, respectively. The city's capital improvement plan is sizeable but will be financed largely with pay-as-you-go spending ($103 million over five years), spend-down of built-up reserves ($38 million) and with the proceeds from residual RDA tax allocation bond issuances and loans made in recent years.

The refunding bonds series 2012 (library improvement project) are being issued to refund the series 2002 (library improvement project) GOs for net present value savings of $1.7 million.