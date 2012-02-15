(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its ratings on two classes of notes issued by Sapphire III NZ Series 2006-1. At the same time, we affirmed the ratings on four classes of notes and removed three from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on Sept. 14, 2011, following our update to the New Zealand residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see list).The notes are backed by a portfolio of subprime and nonconforming residential loans originated by Bluestone Mortgages NZ Ltd.

The rating actions are based on further cash flow analysis we conducted after the CreditWatch placements. We believe the credit enhancement available and cash flow from the underlying loan portfolios can withstand stress scenarios commensurate with the ratings on each of the notes.

The rated notes have benefited from a strong build up in the percentage of credit support provided since close. Further, there has been an improvement in delinquency levels to 12% (as of Sept. 30, 2011) from the peak of 30% experienced in early 2009, and there are currently no outstanding charge-offs to the notes. As of the last payment date, the transaction reverted to pro-rata pay due to the step-down tests having been met. Although the build up of credit support under pro rata would not be as substantial as if the transaction were sequential pay, the transaction would revert to sequential if the performance of the portfolio were to deteriorate (in that the transaction did not continue to meet the step-down tests).

Given a large proportion of the portfolio has been repaid, the remaining portfolio has become concentrated, with the largest 10 borrowers comprising 14% of the total pool balance. As a result, we expect that the performance deterioration of a few loans can have a more pronounced impact on arrears and prepayment levels in percentage terms. We believe that the lower ranking notes are sensitive to a slow prepayment rate, due to the heightened tail-end risk for the transaction as the portfolio continues to amortize. However, in our opinion, the high subordination levels provide a strong buffer to withstand any losses at the tail end of this transaction.

