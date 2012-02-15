(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its
ratings on two classes of notes issued by Sapphire III NZ Series
2006-1. At the same time, we affirmed the ratings on four
classes of notes and removed three from CreditWatch with
positive implications, where they were placed on Sept. 14, 2011,
following our update to the New Zealand residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see list).The notes
are backed by a portfolio of subprime and nonconforming
residential loans originated by Bluestone Mortgages NZ Ltd.
The rating actions are based on further cash flow analysis
we conducted after the CreditWatch placements. We believe the
credit enhancement available and cash flow from the underlying
loan portfolios can withstand stress scenarios commensurate with
the ratings on each of the notes.
The rated notes have benefited from a strong build up in the
percentage of credit support provided since close. Further,
there has been an improvement in delinquency levels to 12% (as
of Sept. 30, 2011) from the peak of 30% experienced in early
2009, and there are currently no outstanding charge-offs to the
notes. As of the last payment date, the transaction reverted to
pro-rata pay due to the step-down tests having been met.
Although the build up of credit support under pro rata would not
be as substantial as if the transaction were sequential pay, the
transaction would revert to sequential if the performance of the
portfolio were to deteriorate (in that the transaction did not
continue to meet the step-down tests).
Given a large proportion of the portfolio has been repaid,
the remaining portfolio has become concentrated, with the
largest 10 borrowers comprising 14% of the total pool balance.
As a result, we expect that the performance deterioration of a
few loans can have a more pronounced impact on arrears and
prepayment levels in percentage terms. We believe that the lower
ranking notes are sensitive to a slow prepayment rate, due to
the heightened tail-end risk for the transaction as the
portfolio continues to amortize. However, in our opinion, the
high subordination levels provide a strong buffer to withstand
any losses at the tail end of this transaction.
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
RATING ACTIONS
Sapphire III NZ Series 2006-1
Class Rating To Rating From
A AAA (sf) AAA (sf)
MA AAA (sf) AAA (sf)
MZ AA (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos
BA BBB+ (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Pos
BZ BB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Pos
CA B (sf) B (sf)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,
Nov. 4, 2011
-- New Zealand RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions,
Sept. 14, 2011
-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Cash Flow
And Payment Structures Of Australian And New Zealand RMBS, June
2, 2010