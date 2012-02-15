(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its
ratings on seven classes of notes issued by Sapphire IV NZ
Series 2007-1 and removed three of these classes from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed
on Sept. 14, 2011, following our update to the New Zealand
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see
list). The notes are backed by a portfolio of subprime and
nonconforming residential loans originated by Bluestone
Mortgages NZ Ltd.
The rating actions are based on further cash flow analysis
we conducted after the CreditWatch placements. We believe the
credit enhancement available and cash flow from the underlying
loan portfolios can withstand stress scenarios commensurate with
the ratings on each of the notes.
The rated notes have benefited from a build up in the
percentage of credit support provided since close. Although
there has been an improvement in delinquency levels to 8.5% (as
of Sept. 30, 2011) from the peak of 29% in early 2009, there
continues to be a significant amount of unreimbursed charge offs
outstanding. As of the January payment date, the class CZ note
(unrated) was completely charged off and there was approximately
A$3.1 million of charge-offs outstanding on the class CA note
(currently rated 'CC ').
Given a large proportion of the portfolio has been repaid,
the remaining portfolio has become concentrated, with the
largest 10 borrowers comprising 15% of the total pool balance.
As a result, we expect that the performance deterioration of a
few loans can have a more pronounced impact on arrears and
prepayment levels in percentage terms. We believe that the lower
ranking notes are sensitive to a slow prepayment rate, due to
the heightened tail-end risk for the transaction as the
portfolio continues to amortize. However, in our opinion, the
high subordination levels provide a strong buffer to withstand
any losses at the tail end of this transaction.
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
RATING ACTIONS
Sapphire IV NZ Series 2007-1
Class Rating To Rating From
AA AAA (sf) AAA (sf)
AZ AAA (sf) AAA (sf)
MA A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg
MZ BB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg
BA B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg
BZ CCC (sf) CCC (sf)
CA CC (sf) CC (sf)
