(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its ratings on 19 classes of notes issued by six Australian Sapphire subprime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions.

At the same time, we affirmed the ratings on 25 classes of notes and removed 24 from CreditWatch, where they were placed on Sept. 4, 2011, following our update to the Australian RMBS criteria (see list). The notes are backed by a portfolio of subprime and nonconforming residential loans originated by Bluestone Group Pty. Ltd.

The rating actions are based on further cash flow analysis we conducted after the CreditWatch placements. We believe the credit enhancement available and cash flow from the underlying loan portfolios can withstand stress scenarios commensurate with the ratings on each of the notes.

Across the board we have seen an improvement in the performance of these transactions, with most transactions (with the exception of Sapphire XI Series 2007-2) being able to reimburse all outstanding charge offs to subordinated notes with excess spread. Although the arrears performance for most of these transactions has been above the subprime SPIN, there has been a build up of the percentage of credit support provided for each class of notes.

All transactions have paid down substantially, however this has meant that most of the portfolios are now quite small and therefore are exposed to borrower concentration. The higher concentrations as well as weighted funding costs and expenses as the portfolio amortizes heightens the tail-end risk for the transactions, particularly for the lower-ranking notes. Therefore, the lower ranking notes are sensitive to a slow prepayment rate, and we have observed that the prepayment rate for these portfolios has been slowing in recent years. However, in our opinion, the high subordination levels provide a strong buffer to withstand any losses at the tail end of this transaction.

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here

RATING ACTIONS

Name

Class Rating To Rating From

Sapphire VII Series 2005-1E Trust

A1 AA- (sf) AA- (sf)

A2 AA- (sf) AA- (sf)

MA1 AA- (sf) AA- (sf)

MA2 AA- (sf) AA- (sf)

BA1 A- (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos

BA2 A- (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos

BZ BB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos

CA BB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Pos

MZ1 AA- (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos

MZ2 AA- (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos

Sapphire VI Series 2004-2 Trust

BA AAA (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos

BZ A (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Pos

Sapphire XI Series 2007-2 Trust

AA AAA (sf) AAA (sf)

AM AAA (sf) AAA (sf)

AZ AAA (sf) AAA (sf)

BA BB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg

BZ B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg

CA B- (sf) CCC (sf)

MA A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

MZ BBB+ (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg

Sapphire VIII Series 2005-2 Trust

AA AAA (sf) AAA (sf)

AM AAA (sf) AAA (sf)

AZ AAA (sf) AAA (sf)

BA A- (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg

BZ BB+ (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg

CA B (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Neg

MA AAA (sf) AAA (sf)

MZ AA (sf) A+ (sf)

Sapphire IX Series 2006-1 Trust

AA AAA (sf) AAA (sf)

AM AAA (sf) AAA (sf)

AZ AAA (sf) AAA (sf)

BA BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg

BZ BB (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg

CA B (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Neg

MA AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg

MZ A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

Sapphire X Series 2007-1 Trust

AA AAA (sf) AAA (sf)

AM AAA (sf) AAA (sf)

AZ AAA (sf) AAA (sf)

BA BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

BZ BB- (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg

CA B (sf) CCC+ (sf)

MA AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg

MZ A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Criteria: Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Cash Flow And Payment Structures Of Australian And New Zealand RMBS, June 2, 2010