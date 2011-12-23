(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 23, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on four classes of notes by Sapphire VII Series 2005-1E Trust to 'AA- (sf)' from 'AA (sf)'. The rating actions follow the lowering of the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays) to 'A+/Stable/A-1' from 'AA-/Negative/A-1+' on Nov. 29, 2011.

The rating actions reflect the application of Standard & Poor's counterparty criteria (see article titled "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2011) because Barclays is a currency swap provider to the affected transactions. The currency swap documentation standards in the transactions reflect our prior counterparty criteria rather than the one published on Dec. 6, 2011. Based on our current counterparty criteria, however, the maximum achievable rating on the rated securities is 'AA-', which is one rating level above the ICR on Barclays.

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To Asia Pacific's Major Banks and Their Subsidiaries, Dec. 1, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

RATINGS

Issuer Class Rating To Rating From

Sapphire VII Series 2005-1E Trust A1 AA- (sf) AA (sf)

A2 AA- (sf) AA (sf)

MA1 AA- (sf) AA (sf)

MA2 AA- (sf) AA (sf)