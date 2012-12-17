(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Although Sarawak's debt burden has increased again, its
budgetary performance and liquidity position remain very strong.
-- We are affirming our long-term 'A-' issuer credit rating
and 'axAA' ASEAN regional scale rating on Sarawak.
-- We are also affirming the 'A-' issue ratings on the notes
of Sarawak International Inc., Equisar International Inc., and
SSG Resources Ltd.
-- The stable outlook on Sarawak reflects our expectations
that the state will maintain its strong budget performance and
high reserves.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'A-' long-term issuer credit rating on the
Malaysian state of Sarawak. The outlook is stable. We also
affirmed the 'axAA' long-term ASEAN regional scale rating on
Sarawak.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'A-' issue
ratings on Sarawak International Inc.'s US$800 million
guaranteed notes (due August 2015), Equisar International Inc.'s
US$800 million guaranteed notes (due June 2026), and SSG
Resources Ltd.'s US$800 million guaranteed notes (due October
2022).
Rationale
The rating on Sarawak reflects the state's very strong
budgetary performances, high levels of cash reserves, and its
supportive relationship with the federal government of Malaysia
(foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2; local currency A/Stable/A-1;
axAAA/axA-1+). These factors are weighed against a hefty debt
burden, sizable contingent liabilities, and, to a lesser extent,
an economy concentrated in commodities.
Sarawak's operating performance has been extremely good,
with high operating surpluses which we project to average 68% of
its annual operating revenue from 2010-2014. However, the
state's balances after capital expenditure had been volatile,
due to development projects funded by large bond issuances,
although volatility subsided after 2007 with the divestment of
1st Silicon, a state-owned wafer fab manufacturer. Sarawak has
since recorded five consecutive years of surpluses after capital
accounts.
The state's extremely strong liquidity position supports the
credit rating. Its large holdings of free cash and liquid assets
provide ample coverage for debt servicing, and comfortably offer
Sarawak the capacity to face potential fiscal shocks. The robust
liquidity position also buffers against the state's large
unhedged U.S. dollar debt and mitigates short-term exposure
risks, in our view. Due to its political and economic
importance, the state enjoys a supportive relationship with the
federal government.
But this could affect the state should the political
composition at the central or state level shifts materially. We
view Sarawak as occupying a strategic position within the
federation--accounting for half of the country's crude oil
output and being the sole provider of liquefied natural gas
(LNG)--which underlines its importance to the federal
government. We assess the financial management of the state
government as generally sound, but succession issues at the top
level linger.
Sarawak's very high direct and tax-supported debt constrains
the rating on the state. A portion of this was accumulated
through the state's past financial support and debt absorption
of 1st Silicon. Although debt had declined in the past few
years, it rose again in 2012 due to large bond issuances to fund
strategic infrastructure investments in the Sarawak Corridor of
Renewable Energy (SCORE).
We estimate that Sarawak's gross tax-supported debt burden
reached 191% of revenues in 2012--much higher than for similarly
rated peers. Nevertheless, taking into account its large free
cash and liquid assets, the state remains in a strong overall
net creditor position. Other risks include the emergence of
contingent liabilities stemming from the renationalization of
Sarawak Energy Bhd. (SEB). We currently view SEB as a
self-supporting entity due to its adequate financial
performance.
After renationalization, SEB is likely to have a bigger role
in Sarawak's long-term economic strategy. Another credit
constraint is the state economy's concentration in the resource
sector. The sector accounts for about half of Sarawak's GDP, and
the concentration could negatively affect the state should there
be a protracted downturn in commodities prices.
However, the state's diversification within its resource
sector and recent efforts to diversify the economy through SCORE
somewhat alleviates its dependence. We view the state's economic
growth prospects as healthy and we forecast real GDP growth in
the medium term at 5%-6% for Sarawak. Liquidity We assess
Sarawak's liquidity as "very positive."
We estimate that the state's free cash and liquid assets as
of end 2012 can cover 10x its annual operating expenses. The
majority of its cash holdings (including the debt sinking fund)
are unencumbered. The state's short-term liquidity risk is
minimal, and most of its debt obligations are long term in
nature.
Likewise, we project that the state's free cash and liquid
assets are sufficient to cover at least 15x its debt service
requirements over the next 12 months. The state's policy on
reserves management is conservative. Most of its cash holdings
are held in money-market funds and fixed deposits.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the state
will continue its strong budgetary performance and maintain its
robust liquidity position over the next two to three years. We
also believe Sarawak's debt burden has peaked at about 190% of
operating revenue in 2012.
Although it is currently unlikely, downward pressure on the
ratings could occur if Sarawak state breaches the 270%
tax-supported debt to operating revenue benchmark or if the
state substantially depletes its cash reserves. This could be
driven by a sharp increase in borrowing or a drastic
depreciation in the exchange rate, given the state's high
exposure to foreign-currency debt.
On the other hand, the sovereign credit rating on Malaysia
limits the upside potential to the rating on Sarawak.
