Oct 10 Moody's de Mexico downgraded the national scale senior unsecured debt rating of Sare Holding, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Sare") to Caa1.mx, from B3.mx (global scale, local currency to Caa1, from B3) and the national scale issuer rating to Caa1.mx, from B3.mx (global scale, local currency to Caa1, from B3). Moody's also placed the ratings under review for downgrade.