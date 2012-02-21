Overview
-- SBA Communications Corp. has agreed to acquire about
2,300 tower sites and four distributed antenna systems from
Mobilitie LLC for $850 million in cash and 5.25 million shares
of SBA stock.
-- Pro forma for the transaction, we expect SBA's debt to
EBITDA, including our adjustments to be around the low-9x area,
which is high for the rating, in light of the potentially higher
business risk of the combined company.
-- We have placed all the ratings on SBA on CreditWatch with
negative implications, including our 'B+' corporate credit
rating and all related issue-level ratings on the company's
debt.
-- The negative CreditWatch listing reflects the potential
for a one-notch downgrade over the next 90 days.
Rating Action
On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed
all its ratings of SBA Communications Corp. on CreditWatch with
negative implications, including our 'B+' corporate credit
rating, our 'BB' issue-level rating on its subsidiary's secured
credit facilities, and our 'B+' issue-level rating on its
unsecured notes.
The ratings on Mobilitie Investments II LLC, including our
'B' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged, and will be
withdrawn when this transaction is completed, since borrowings
under their credit facilities will be repaid at time of the
close and subsequently cancelled.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectations that SBA's
leverage will increase due to the proposed acquisition of the
Mobilitie assets, to around the low-9x area, including our
adjustments. This compares with SBA's current stand-alone
leverage of about 8.8x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011,
for which we did not expect material improvement.
The combination may also lead us to revise our "strong"
business risk profile assessment on SBA (as defined in our
criteria). Mobilitie's tower cash flow margin is lower than that
of many of the other tower operators, since its towers are
relatively new and it has fewer carriers as tenants on each
tower site. Moreover, Mobilitie's business model has included
revenue sharing with anchor tenants as an incentive to spur
additional tenants, which in our view, limits future margin
expansion compared with the peer group.
We consider Mobilitie Investments II LLC (B/Stable/--),
which is the larger part of the Mobilitie assets to be acquired,
to have a "satisfactory" business risk profile (as defined in
our criteria), with significant customer concentration; T-Mobile
USA represents roughly 60% of its revenues.
While SBA has a $500 million financial commitment for the
cash portion of the transaction, we will evaluate its longer
term funding plans, as well as its financial policy, which we
have always considered very aggressive, in resolving the
CreditWatch.
CreditWatch
We expect the transaction to close in the second quarter of
2012. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90
days, once we have gotten clarity on SBA's longer term financial
policy, including targeted leverage under our adjustments, and
can assess business prospects for the acquired towers. However,
given the favorable fundamentals of the tower leasing business,
including very predictable cash flows, if a downgrade were to
occur, it would likely be limited to one notch.
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action To From
SBA Communications Corp. Corporate Credit Rating
B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/--
SBA Senior Finance II LLC Senior Secured
BB/Watch Neg BB
Recovery Rating* 1 1
SBA Telecommunications Inc.
Senior Unsecured B+/Watch Neg B+
Recovery Rating* 4 4
