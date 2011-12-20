(The following was released by the rating agecy)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 20, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed the 'AAA (sf)' ratings assigned to two classes of residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS) issued by SBS Oreti Trust No. 2 (see list). At the same time, the notes were removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Jan. 18, 2011, following the revision of our counterparty criteria.

The rating affirmation reflects our opinion that the updated transactions' documents are consistent with the revised counterparty criteria, following amendments made by the issuers.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Issuer Class Rating To Rating From

SBS Oreti Trust No. 2 1 AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

SBS Oreti Trust No. 2 1-2 AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

