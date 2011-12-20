(The following was released by the rating agecy)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 20, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed the 'AAA (sf)' ratings
assigned to two classes of residential mortgage backed
securities (RMBS) issued by SBS Oreti Trust No. 2 (see list). At
the same time, the notes were removed from CreditWatch with
negative implications, where they were placed on Jan. 18, 2011,
following the revision of our counterparty criteria.
The rating affirmation reflects our opinion that the updated
transactions' documents are consistent with the revised
counterparty criteria, following amendments made by the issuers.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Issuer Class Rating To Rating From
SBS Oreti Trust No. 2 1 AAA (sf) AAA
(sf)/Watch Neg
SBS Oreti Trust No. 2 1-2 AAA (sf) AAA
(sf)/Watch Neg
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
