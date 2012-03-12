(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) March 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB+' long-term issue rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by Siam Commercial Bank Public Co. Ltd. (SCB; BBB+/Stable/A-2; axA+/axA-1).

The notes will be issued under the bank's US$2.5 billion global medium-term notes program. In line with our criteria, the rating on these notes will be the same as the long-term counterparty credit rating on SCB.

The notes issued under the program will have the following features:

-- They will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of SCB.

-- They will at all times rank pari passu with all other unsecured obligations of SCB (save for certain obligations required to be preferred by law).

-- They will rank ahead of all subordinated obligations of SCB.