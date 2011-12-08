(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'BBB+' from
'A-' its rating on the notes issued under SCB Securitization Co.
Ltd.'s series 1 transaction (see list below).
The notes are backed by a subordinated loan extended to
Shinkin Central Bank (SCB; A+/Negative/A-1). We today downgraded
the rating on the notes because we lowered to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
our rating on SCB's subordinated loan on Dec. 6, 2011.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Outlook On Shinkin Central Bank Revised To Negative On Bank
Criteria Change; Ratings Affirmed," published Dec. 6, 2011
"Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,"
published Nov. 4, 2011
"Principles Of Credit Ratings," published Feb. 16, 2011
"Global Synthetic Securities Criteria: Structural
Considerations," published June 1, 1999
"Global Synthetic Securities Criteria: Swap Agreement
Criteria," published June 1, 1999
"Global Synthetic Securities Criteria: Synthetic Securities
Match Investor Preferences," published June 1, 1999
RATING LOWERED
SCB Securitization Co. Ltd.
Series 1 notes
To From Amount
BBB+ A- JPY100 bil.
The transaction's closing date was Feb. 27, 2006.
A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ.