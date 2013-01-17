OVERVIEW
-- We raised our rating on the class C notes from Schiller
Park CLO Ltd., a cash flow CLO transaction, and removed it from
CreditWatch positive.
-- At the same time, we affirmed and removed our ratings on
four other classes from CreditWatch positive.
-- We also affirmed our rating on the transaction's class
A-1-A notes.
-- The upgrade reflects the improved credit quality
available to support the notes.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 17, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on the class C
notes from Schiller Park CLO Ltd., a collateralized loan
obligation transaction managed by Deerfield Capital Management
LLC, and removed it from CreditWatch with positive implications,
where we placed it on Oct. 29, 2012. At the same time, we
affirmed and removed the ratings on the class A-1-B, A-2, B, and
D notes from CreditWatch positive. We also affirmed our 'AAA
(sf)' rating on the class A-1-A notes from the transaction (see
list).
This transaction is currently in its reinvestment phase and
will begin to amortize in April 2013.
Today's upgrade reflects the improved credit quality since
our December 2011 review. The 'CCC' rated assets have decreased
to $6.6 million, per the December 2012 trustee report, from
$18.1 million in the November 2011 trustee report (which we used
in our December 2011 review). The weighted-average spread also
increased to 4.55% from 4.12% since our review. Due to these and
other factors, the overcollateralization ratio for the class B
notes has increased.
The affirmations reflect the availability of adequate credit
support at the current rating levels.
We will continue to review our ratings on the notes and
assess whether, in our view, the ratings remain consistent with
the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating
actions as we deem necessary.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available at ""
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS
Schiller Park CLO Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-1-B AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos
A-2 AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos
B AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Pos
C A (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Pos
D BBB (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Pos
RATING AFFIRMED
Schiller Park CLO Ltd.
Class Rating
A-1-A AAA (sf)