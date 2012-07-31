BRIEF-XL Catlin says extended its global property insurance capacity by 25 pct
* XL Catlin - has extended its global property insurance capacity by 25 percent to USD 500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
August 1 Moody's downgrades to Aa3 from Aa2, the rating on the School District of Wisconsin Rapids' (WI) outstanding general obligation unlimited tax debt in conjunction with the sale of $6.4 million Taxable General Obligation Refund
* XL Catlin - has extended its global property insurance capacity by 25 percent to USD 500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used for further development of rexahn's lead clinical programs,