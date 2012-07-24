BRIEF-Alza files for delisting from Barcelona Stock Exchange
* FILES DOCUMENTS FOR DELISTING FROM BARCELONA STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 25 Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Scotiabank Inverlat, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Inverlat (Scotiabank México)'s standalone financial strength rating (BFSR) of C-, which translates to a standalone credit assessment (BCA) of baa2; long/short term local currency deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1; and long/short term foreign currency deposit ratings of Baa1/Prime-2. Moody's also affirmed Scotia Inverlat Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Inverlat (CB Scotia)'s long/short term local currency issuer ratings of A2/Prime-1.
BAKU, June 7 International Bank of Azerbaijan, the energy exporting country's biggest lender, said on Wednesday a London court had supported its request to prevent creditors pursuing legal action in the United Kingdom, giving it time to restructure $3.3 billion in debt.