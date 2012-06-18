BRIEF-Gremio Fastigheter becomes main shareholder of Real Holding
* GREMIO FASTIGHETER AB HAS ACQUIRED A TOTAL OF 1,410,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF SERIES A IN REAL HOLDING I SVERIGE
June 19 Moody's Investors Service downgraded the ratings of 14 tranches, upgraded the ratings of 7 tranches, and confirmed the ratings of 4 tranches from 13 RMBS transactions, backed by Scratch and Dent loans, issued by SASCO.
* Implied per share value for digital realty deal is $64.32/share - Presentation