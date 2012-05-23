(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SCUF DA Mar
2012-02 - an ABS transaction - a final rating as follows:
INR1,000m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook
Stable.
The small business loan pool assigned to the purchaser was
originated by Shriram City Union Finance Company Limited (SCUF,
the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable).
The rating addresses the timely payment of interest and
principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of
September 2015, in accordance with the transaction
documentation. The rating is based on SCUF's origination,
servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and
financial structure of the transaction and the credit
enhancement provided by the originator.
The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate
outstanding principal balance of INR1,000m, as of the cut-off
date of 29 February 2012. In this transaction, the credit
enhancement for the pool is provided in the form of a fixed
deposit with the UCO Bank Ltd ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable) in the
name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the
assignee representative. The credit enhancement is equal to
10.00% of the outstanding principal balance, as of 29 February
2012.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model
based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also
analysed historical data to determine the base values of key
variables that would influence the level of expected losses in
this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery
rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate
and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of
credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.