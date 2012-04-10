(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SCUF-UCO DA Dec 2011 - an ABS transaction - a final rating as follows: INR1,150m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable The small business loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by Shriram City Union Finance Company Limited (SCUF, 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable).

The final rating addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of July 2015, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The rating is based on SCUF's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator. The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR1,150m, as of the cut-off date of 30 November 2011.

In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is provided in the form of a fixed deposit with UCO Bank ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable) in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. The credit enhancement is equal to 8.75% of initial principal outstanding.