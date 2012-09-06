Overview
-- U.S.-based marine services company SEACOR Holdings Inc.'s
operating performance and credit protection measures have been
below expectations and we expect them to remain weak for the
rating over the near term.
-- We are lowering all of our ratings on SEACOR, including
the corporate credit rating, to 'BB' from 'BB+'
-- The negative outlook reflects the potential that we could
lower the rating if the total debt/EBITDA ratio stays above
3.75x.
Rating Action
On Sept. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its corporate credit rating on New York City-based SEACOR
Holdings Inc. (SEACOR) to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The outlook is
negative.
At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on SEACOR's
senior unsecured debt to 'BB' (the same as the corporate credit
rating) from 'BB+'. The recovery rating on this debt remains
'3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery in the event of a default.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that the
weaker-than-expected operating performance will continue for at
least several quarters, despite rebounding activity in the Gulf
of Mexico (GoM). SEACOR's last 12 month (LTM) leverage as of
June 30, 2012, was high at 3.9x. Although we expect to see
improvement going forward, annualized leverage, inclusive of
recent acquisitions, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2012
was a very aggressive 5.5x.
Performance in the company's core Offshore Marine Services
segment (OMS) was very soft in the second quarter, with overall
day rates (excluding newly acquired wind farm utility and
liftboats) down nearly 15% from the first quarter and
essentially unchanged from the prior year. Without the
contribution from the recent liftboat acquisition, overall
pretax income (which includes gains on asset sales), would have
been negative $11 million. This performance contrasts with rated
peers, such as Gulfmark and Hornbeck, who are benefiting from
the recovery in the GoM. SEACOR's anchor handling and towing
division was weak in the second quarter, and we think
performance will remain soft in the second half of the year,
given our expectation that rig movements within the GoM are
unlikely to increase until at least 2013. Drought in the Midwest
has also exacerbated recent weak financial performance,
affecting tonnage shipped for its Inland River Services
division.
We forecast that SEACOR's leverage could average in the
mid-3x level over the next several years, which we consider to
be appropriate for the 'BB' rating. However, our negative
outlook reflects the possibility that if OMS margins do not
improve to at least 25% (it was below 15% in the second
quarter), a threshold we believe is necessary to maintain
leverage under 3.75x, we could lower the rating to 'BB-'.
The ratings on SEACOR reflect our view of the company's
"fair" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk. The
ratings also incorporate the company's diversified business
profile as an operator of marine and aviation vessels serving
the offshore oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) and
oilfield services industries, its position in dry bulk inland
barges, and its "strong" liquidity position. The ratings also
reflect the company's currently aggressive leverage measures and
its exposure to the volatile marine services business.
SEACOR's intermediate financial risk profile reflects its
debt balance on June 30, 2012, of approximately $1.2 billion,
inclusive of operating leases. The financial risk profile
benefits primarily from SEACOR's strong liquidity position.
Current liquidity, inclusive of balance sheet cash, availability
on its credit facilities at SEACOR Holdings and at Era Aviation,
and construction reserve funds (these funds are earmarked to
acquire U.S.-flag vessels, but can be utilized for other
liquidity needs) is approximately $850 million. The strong
liquidity incorporates the potential that SEACOR could use cash
flows from future acquisitions to delever.
We project that EBITDA in the second half of 2012 will be
slightly more than $130 million and that EBITDA could
approximate $350 million in 2013. At these levels, we envision
that leverage will be in the low 4x area over the second half of
2012 and that it will be in the mid 3x area in 2013. We project
that funds from operations will total roughly $100 million for
the remainder of 2012 and nearly $250 million in 2013. Based on
our expectation that capital spending could be close to $100
million in the second half of 2012 and that it will be slightly
above $100 million in all of 2013, we think cash generation will
be flat to slightly positive for the remainder of this year and
that free operating cash flow will be between $100 million and
$150 million in 2013.
Our forecast includes the following assumptions and
expectations:
-- We have assumed that OMS day rates, inclusive of wind
farm utility and liftboat vessels, will average approximately
$10,410 for the remainder of 2012 (the same level as through the
first six months). We have assumed that day rates will increase
3% in 2013. We have assumed that utilization will average about
75% in 2012 and 80% in 2013 (first half 2012 utilization was
near 80%). We forecast that EBITDA margin will average about 16%
in 2012 and 27% in 2013.
-- We have assumed that Aviation revenues will grow at
nearly 5% annually and that EBITDA margin will be in the low to
mid 20% range. At this level, we forecast Aviation EBITDA next
year will be nearly $75 million.
-- We have assumed a 3% annual revenue growth rate for all
other segments. We have assumed that Inland River Services'
EBITDA margin will be 28% in 2013 and that other segments will
contribute 22% EBITDA margin. We have assumed negligible EBITDA
contribution from SEACOR's trading business.
-- We have not forecast any acquisitions or divestitures for
the remainder of 2012 or 2013.
-- Our projection assumes that SEACOR will refinance the
nearly $180 million of 5.875% notes that mature in October 2012.
SEACOR's fair business profile reflects its position as an
operator of vessels serving the volatile offshore exploration
and production and oilfield services industries. SEACOR's marine
services division (which has historically represented roughly
half of EBITDA) has a diversified fleet of nearly 150 owned and
operated vessels, and we consider performance to be closely
linked to the pace of oil and gas prices. Historically,
approximately 50% of revenues and EBITDA in the offshore segment
has come from the U.S. GoM, and we forecast that profitability
and credit protection measures will depend partly on rig
movements into and around the GoM, which can be volatile.
Nevertheless, we forecast that rig movements will be soft for
the remainder of 2012 but increase in 2013 due to greater
capital spending in the GoM. SEACOR's aviation business has been
its highest growth business over the last several years, and
while roughly 60% of second-quarter revenues were tied to GoM,
flight hours tend to be related to more stable production and
pipeline activities.
SEACOR has several lines of business that are less
correlated with oil and gas prices, although they are relatively
modest contributors to earnings and cash flows. Its inland barge
segment, which has historically represented roughly 15% of
EBITDA, tends to experience boom-and-bust cycles but correlates
more closely with grain and coal transportation. Performance in
this segment in 2012 has suffered due to drought conditions in
much of the mid-west, resulting in poor river conditions to
transport barge freight. SEACOR also has a trading operation in
which it arranges for physical delivery of various commodities.
Nevertheless, profitability in this business has been fairly
modest to this point, and we do not think that it will drive
profitability or credit measures going forward.
Liquidity
We consider SEACOR's liquidity profile to be strong,
reflecting the following expectations and assumptions:
-- Liquidity on June 30, 2012, was slightly more than $850
million, inclusive of about $300 million of unrestricted cash on
the balance sheet, nearly $280 million of availability on its
$405 million revolver (commitments on the revolver will reduce
by $40.5 million on Nov. 3, 2012), and approximately $190
million of construction reserve funds. SEACOR also has a
separate $350 million five-year credit facility for its ERA
Aviation segment, of which approximately $90 million was
available on June 30, 2012.
-- We expect that sources of liquidity will be greater than
uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 months and that sources
of liquidity minus uses will remain positive even if EBITDA
declines by 30%.
-- We believe that SEACOR could absorb a high-impact, low
probability event without the need to refinance. We consider
SEACOR to have a well-established and solid relationship with
its banks.
-- Our assessment of the liquidity profile incorporates our
forecast that over the next 12 months, SEACOR will generate
approximately $225 million of FFO. We forecast that capital
spending through the first half of 2013 will be between $125
million and $150 million, resulting in positive free cash flow
over the next 12 months of $75 million to $100 million.
-- The company's willingness to fund a portion of spending
by selling older or less sophisticated assets further supports
liquidity. Nevertheless, cash flows could fluctuate because we
expect SEACOR to remain an aggressive buyer and seller of
assets.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's
recovery report on SEACOR published on July 24, 2012, on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the potential that we could
lower ratings if SEACOR's run-rate leverage is likely to exceed
3.75x, a level that we believe could occur if OMS EBITDA margins
fail to increase above 25%. We could foresee this scenario if
rig movements into and around the GoM do not improve in 2013, if
newer supply vessels entering the GoM result in lower day rates
and utilization for SEACOR's vessels, or if SEACOR experiences
higher operating expenses and is unable to pass through these
costs to customers. A revision to stable will require run rate
leverage of at least 3.75x, which we believe could occur if OMS
margins are likely to exceed 25%. We expect that we will either
stabilize the rating or lower the rating within the next year.
