Overview
-- Elmwood Park, N.J.-based packaging producer Sealed Air
Corp. is refinancing its senior secured term loans and unsecured
notes.
-- We assigned a 'BB-' issue rating and '4' recovery rating
to Sealed Air's proposed $850 million notes to be issued in two
tranches with eight- and 10-year maturities.
-- We assigned a 'BB' issue rating and a '2' recovery rating
to Sealed Air's proposed $800 million senior secured term loan B
due 2018, and proposed $80 million Japanese term loan A due
2016.
-- At the same time, we affirmed all our existing ratings on
the company, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sealed
Air's credit measures are likely to improve somewhat given the
company's continued debt reduction.
Rating Action
On Nov. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BB-' issue rating and '4' recovery rating to
Sealed Air's proposed $850 million notes to be issued in two
tranches with eight- and 10-year maturities. The company will
use proceeds from the notes issuance, along with cash in hand,
to refinance its outstanding 5.625% senior notes due 2013 and
7.875% senior notes due 2017.
We also assigned a 'BB' issue rating and a '2' recovery
rating to Sealed Air's proposed $800 million senior secured term
loan B due 2018. In addition, we assigned a 'BB' issue rating
and a '2' recovery rating to the company's proposed $80 million
Japanese term loan A due 2016. Sealed Air Japan Holdings G.K.
and Sealed Air Japan Ltd. are borrowers under the Japanese
yen-denominated term loan A. Likewise, Sealed Air Corp. and
Cryovac Inc. are borrowers under the U.S. dollar-denominated
tranche of the term loan B. Sealed Air B.V., Sealed Air
Netherlands Holdings BV, and Diversey Europe BV Netherlands are
borrowers under the Euro denominated tranche of the term loan B.
The company will use term loan proceeds along with $300 million
in estimated net proceeds from the sale of the Diversey
operations in Japan to refinance $1 billion in existing term
loan B and the existing $121 million Japanese term loan A.
We also affirmed all existing ratings on the company,
including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The recovery rating
on the secured debt remains unchanged at '2', indicating our
expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal and
interest in the event of payment default. The recovery rating on
the unsecured debt remains '4', indicating our expectation of an
average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment default.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Sealed Air
Corp. reflect the company's strong business risk profile and
aggressive financial risk profile, including the increased debt
leverage resulting from its $4.7 billion acquisition of Diversey
Holdings Inc. in October 2011. With sales of about $7.7 billion
for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012(excluding the recently
sold Diversey Japan business), Sealed Air is a leading global
manufacturer of various packaging and performance-based
materials and equipment systems that serve an array of food,
industrial, medical, and consumer applications. Its acquired
operations include cleaning and hygiene products, and related
services for institutional and industrial cleaning. Sealed Air
generates more than 60% of its revenue outside of North America
and 23% from developing markets.
Although the Diversey acquisition has extended Sealed Air's
offerings to food-related end markets, a significant portion of
combined sales is from nonfood applications. Besides the
economy, changes in meat consumption patterns, such as those
related to the cost of meat, reported outbreaks of bovine
spongiform encephalopathy (mad cow disease) or avian influenza,
and trade restrictions can affect the food packaging business.
Sealed Air's sales to its relatively stable food and beverage
customers make up about 49% of total sales. The company derives
about 28% of sales from cleaning and sanitation product sales,
mainly to building management/service contractors and to retail,
lodging, and health-care end markets. Protective packaging
represents about 21% of sales. This category is somewhat
cyclical because most of its sales depend on manufacturing
sector volumes. Operations should benefit from attractive
long-term demand growth trends, such as increased emphasis on
food safety and security, health and hygiene, and growing
protein consumption worldwide. However, curtailed capital
spending levels, in part, to maximize free cash flow for debt
reduction, could potentially hamper long-term growth prospects.
Near-term challenges include the weak economic outlook in
Europe, competitive pressures to Diversey's business, and
declining beef consumption trends in the U.S. and Europe (which
could be further affected in the U.S. by drought conditions that
could result in higher retail meat prices). As a result, our
ratings on Sealed Air factor in our expectation that the
company's adjusted EBITDA will be about $1 billion in 2012, and
we expect the company's EBITDA will improve only modestly in
2013 on the back of cost synergies achieved. We believe any
improvement in the European operations (about 33% of sales)
remains uncertain due to very low GDP growth that we currently
expect in this region under our base-case scenario.
In the third quarter of 2012, Sealed Air recorded an
estimated non-cash, pretax charge of $1.3 billion for impairment
of goodwill and certain intangible assets related to the
Diversey segment. Given the addition of Diversey's lower margin
business, and sluggish sales volumes, Sealed Air's adjusted
EBITDA margins deteriorated to 13% in 2012 from 16%-17%
historically. However, somewhat offsetting the weaker earnings
trend, the company is implementing its integration and
optimization plan with expected cost synergies of about $195
million to $200 million by 2014. It plans to achieve this mainly
through headcount reduction, procurement savings, and facility
consolidations. The company expects restructuring costs of about
$235 million to achieve these synergies.
Sealed Air's debt leverage increased significantly following
the Diversey acquisition. As of Sept. 30, 2012, its funds from
operations (FFO)-to-adjusted debt was below 10%, pro forma for
the company's asbestos-related settlement payment and assuming
it uses all but $100 million of cash on hand to fund the
settlement. We believe that management will apply discretionary
cash flow to debt reduction to gradually improve its financial
profile. The company will use expected net after-tax proceeds of
$300 million from the sale of the Diversey operations in Japan
to prepay a portion of the term loans outstanding under its
senior secured credit facilities. We consider FFO-to-total
adjusted debt of 12% to 15% as appropriate for the rating. Given
the need for improvement in the company's financial profile, the
ratings would not support additional acquisitions or share
repurchases until credit measures strengthen to appropriate
levels.
In November 2003, Sealed Air signed a definitive settlement
agreement with the Committee of Asbestos Personal Injury
Claimants and the Committee of Asbestos Property Damage
Claimants in the bankruptcy proceedings for chemical company
W.R. Grace & Co. (Sealed Air purchased the Cryovac packaging
business from Grace in 1998.) Under the agreement terms, Sealed
Air is to pay the settlement in full when W.R. Grace & Co.
emerges from bankruptcy on the reorganization plan's effective
date. The payments include $512.5 million in cash, with interest
accruing at 5.5% annually since December 2002, and 18 million
shares of Sealed Air common stock. The reorganization plan
includes establishing one or more trusts under Section 524 of
the Bankruptcy Code. The settlement will provide protection to
Sealed Air against all current and future Grace-related
asbestos, fraudulent transfer, and successor liability claims
made against it in connection with the Cryovac acquisition. In
January 2012, the U.S. District Court of Delaware confirmed
Grace's reorganization plan. However, the District Court rulings
remain subject to further appeals, which need to be resolved in
order for Grace to emerge in 2013 or later.
Liquidity
We consider Sealed Air's liquidity to be "adequate." As of
Sept. 30, 2012, Sealed Air had about $541 million in cash, and
almost full availability under its $700 million revolving credit
facility expiring in 2016. The company also has a $125 million
U.S. accounts receivables securitization program maturing in
September 2013, $118 million of which was available at Sept. 30,
2012.
We expect free cash generation of about $375 million in
2012, after reduced capital spending of $130 million. In
addition to prioritizing discretionary cash flows (after annual
dividend outlays of around $100 million) for debt reduction, we
also expect management to maintain significant liquidity in
anticipation of the asbestos-related settlement agreement
payment (about $866 million including accrued interest as of
Sept. 30, 2012), which Sealed Air will make when Grace emerges
from bankruptcy.
Our assessment of Sealed Air's liquidity as adequate
incorporates the following:
-- We expect sources of cash to exceed cash usage by 1.2x or
more, during the next 12 to 18 months;
-- We expect sources to remain positive even in the unlikely
event of a 20% EBITDA decline;
-- The credit agreement governing the senior secured credit
facilities includes a maximum net debt leverage ratio, and the
covenant is being amended to provide additional cushion with
respect to compliance; and
-- Pro forma for the refinancing, the debt maturity profile
seems manageable and mainly includes scheduled term loan A and
term loan B amortization during the next few years.
Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see
the recovery report on Sealed Air, to be published later on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. During the next few years, we expect
Sealed Air to use discretionary cash flow primarily for debt
reduction until credit measures strengthen to appropriate
levels. We believe Sealed Air should be adequately positioned to
make the asbestos-related settlement payment if Grace exits
bankruptcy in 2013 or later. Given the uncertainties related to
timing and resolution of the asbestos settlement payment, we
have not factored in a potential tax refund (the amount and
timing of which are uncertain and subject to IRS review) and
resultant debt reduction in our scenario.
We could lower the ratings if earnings deteriorate
materially from current levels--owing to a deeper recession in
Europe--causing adjusted leverage to remain at or above 5x on a
sustained basis and FFO-to-total debt to remain below 10%
without prospects for recovery. This could occur if revenues
declined by 5% or more, and operating margins declined by 100
basis points or more from current levels.
The potential upside to the rating is limited in the next 12
months. We could raise the rating thereafter if Sealed Air
further improves its sales growth and profitability, and boosts
its credit measures and financial flexibility. We could raise
the ratings if credit measures strengthen more than we expect,
with Sealed Air achieving and maintaining FFO-to-total adjusted
debt in the 15% to 20% after paying the asbestos-related
settlement.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's
Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers,
July 2, 2010
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks
In The Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Sealed Air Corp.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/--
Sealed Air Corp.
Senior secured BB
Recovery rating 2
Senior unsecured BB-
Recovery rating 4
New Rating Sealed Air Corp.
Cryovac Inc.
Senior secured
US$575 mil term B bank ln due 2018 BB
Recovery rating 2
Sealed Air Corp.
Senior unsecured
US$0 mil nts due 2020 BB-
Recovery rating
US$0 mil nts due 2022 BB-
Recovery rating 4
Diversey Europe B.V.
Sealed Air B.V.
Sealed Air Netherlands Holdings B.V.
Senior Secured
EUR0 mil term B bank ln due 2018 BB
Recovery Rating 2
Sealed Air Japan Holdings G.K.
Sealed Air Japan Limited
Senior Secured
JPY0 mil term A bank ln due 2016 BB
Recovery rating 2