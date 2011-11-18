(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: South-East Asia
Telecommunications
here
DELHI/JAKARTA/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch
Ratings said in a new report that south-east Asian
telecommunications companies (telcos) are likely to face both
margin and capex pressures in 2012 as companies build out
networks and competition intensifies, although ratings should
generally remain stable.
"Demand growth is likely to match or outpace the decline in
margins and growth in investment and credit metrics will
generally be stable or slightly improved," said Steve Durose,
Head of Fitch's Telecommunications, Media and Technology team in
Asia-Pacific. "Where credit metrics will decline, Fitch expects
few rating downgrades as these operators generally have
significant headroom at their current rating level."
In Indonesia, Fitch expects the top five telcos, which
together hold a 90% market share, to maintain operating EBITDAR
margins of at least 47% in 2012-2014. This is despite price
competition which will lead to declining average revenue per
user (ARPU) and margins. Demand growth is likely to lead to
operating EBITDAR growth in excess of capex and dividend growth,
and the agency therefore expects credit metrics to improve in
2012.
In Malaysia where fixed-line voice services are declining
and mobile penetration is saturated, Fitch sees data services
providing the growth to deliver improved cash from operations
(CFO), free cash flow (FCF) and credit metrics. Cooperation
between operators to share network investment should ease the
capex burden, although such agreements deny telcos the benefits
of exclusive access.
Following the completion of Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Company's (PLDT, 'BBB'/Stable) merger with Digital
Telecommunications Philippines, the Philippines' telco market
effectively becomes a duopoly. However, Fitch does not expect
PLDT to revise its pricing strategy, and believes that ARPUs and
operating EBITDAR margins will decline. Combined with higher
investment than in 2011, the agency expects FCF to be negative.
However, credit metrics are unlikely to deteriorate to a level
that would threaten a downgrade.
In Singapore, the growth in the wireless data and pay-TV
segments should more than offset declining fixed and wireless
voice revenue, although profitability will be affected by
growing competition and higher costs. Overall, FCF and credit
metrics should be in line with 2011's levels. The rollout of the
open-access fibre-based national broadband network is likely to
raise competition in the medium term, which will be negative for
Singapore Telecommunications Limited ('A+'/Stable) but positive
for smaller operators.
Fitch expects the Thai mobile sector's revenues to continue
to grow at mid-single-digit percentage rates, driven by
increases in both subscriber growth and non-voice revenue.
Margins are likely to decline due to higher marketing costs and
lower-margin handset retail sales providing a greater proportion
of revenue. A significant increase in network capex and greater
revenue-sharing fees are likely to weaken credit metrics.
However, the two largest mobile operators, Advanced Info Service
Public Company Limited ('BBB+'/Stable) and Total Access
Communication Public Company Limited ('BBB'/Stable), have
sufficient headroom in their current ratings to avoid rating
downgrades.
The report, '2012 Outlook: South-East Asia
Telecommunications - Some Pressures, but High Ratings Headroom',
is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.