(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: South-East Asia Telecommunications

here

DELHI/JAKARTA/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said in a new report that south-east Asian telecommunications companies (telcos) are likely to face both margin and capex pressures in 2012 as companies build out networks and competition intensifies, although ratings should generally remain stable.

"Demand growth is likely to match or outpace the decline in margins and growth in investment and credit metrics will generally be stable or slightly improved," said Steve Durose, Head of Fitch's Telecommunications, Media and Technology team in Asia-Pacific. "Where credit metrics will decline, Fitch expects few rating downgrades as these operators generally have significant headroom at their current rating level."

In Indonesia, Fitch expects the top five telcos, which together hold a 90% market share, to maintain operating EBITDAR margins of at least 47% in 2012-2014. This is despite price competition which will lead to declining average revenue per user (ARPU) and margins. Demand growth is likely to lead to operating EBITDAR growth in excess of capex and dividend growth, and the agency therefore expects credit metrics to improve in 2012.

In Malaysia where fixed-line voice services are declining and mobile penetration is saturated, Fitch sees data services providing the growth to deliver improved cash from operations (CFO), free cash flow (FCF) and credit metrics. Cooperation between operators to share network investment should ease the capex burden, although such agreements deny telcos the benefits of exclusive access.

Following the completion of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company's (PLDT, 'BBB'/Stable) merger with Digital Telecommunications Philippines, the Philippines' telco market effectively becomes a duopoly. However, Fitch does not expect PLDT to revise its pricing strategy, and believes that ARPUs and operating EBITDAR margins will decline. Combined with higher investment than in 2011, the agency expects FCF to be negative. However, credit metrics are unlikely to deteriorate to a level that would threaten a downgrade.

In Singapore, the growth in the wireless data and pay-TV segments should more than offset declining fixed and wireless voice revenue, although profitability will be affected by growing competition and higher costs. Overall, FCF and credit metrics should be in line with 2011's levels. The rollout of the open-access fibre-based national broadband network is likely to raise competition in the medium term, which will be negative for Singapore Telecommunications Limited ('A+'/Stable) but positive for smaller operators.

Fitch expects the Thai mobile sector's revenues to continue to grow at mid-single-digit percentage rates, driven by increases in both subscriber growth and non-voice revenue. Margins are likely to decline due to higher marketing costs and lower-margin handset retail sales providing a greater proportion of revenue. A significant increase in network capex and greater revenue-sharing fees are likely to weaken credit metrics. However, the two largest mobile operators, Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited ('BBB+'/Stable) and Total Access Communication Public Company Limited ('BBB'/Stable), have sufficient headroom in their current ratings to avoid rating downgrades.

The report, '2012 Outlook: South-East Asia Telecommunications - Some Pressures, but High Ratings Headroom', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.