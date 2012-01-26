BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook for Indonesian banking system to positive from stable
* Moody's changes outlook for Indonesian banking system to positive from stable
Jan 26 Sedgwick County (Goddard) Unified School District
* Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Sedgwick County (Goddard) Unified School District No. 265 (KS) $9.9 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2012. Moody's maintains the Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation debt. Sedgwick County (Goddard) Unified School District No. 265 has $125.1 million in total post-sale general obligation debt, including the current offering.
SEOUL, June 13 Following are South Korea's latest monthly money supply indicators, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: April March Feb L money supply (pct, y/y) +7.7 +7.0 +7.3 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) +6.6 +6.2 +6.2 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excl