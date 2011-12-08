(The following was released by the rating agency)

Dec 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based SEW Infrastructure Limited's (SEW) National Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch A+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The downgrade reflects the stagnation in SEW's revenues and deterioration in its financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDA) in FY11 (year-end: March 2011).

While its revenue grew marginally by 2.64% yoy to INR18.33bn and EBITDA by 6% yoy to INR2.35bn in FY11, adjusted debt increased to INR6,501m from INR3,129m, leading to an increase in financial leverage to 2.43x from 0.62x.

The high debt levels are partly due to the deterioration in the company's working capital, as evidenced by the increase in receivable holding period to 72 days in FY11 from 46 days in FY10 and inventory holding period to 36 days from 27 days. The ratings are also constrained by the expected increase in SEW's leverage to above 3x in FY12 due to its expanding portfolio of infrastructure projects on build-operate-transfer (BOT)/ build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) bases. Since September 2010, the company added three BOT projects in the highways segment and one in the ports segment.

These will require investments of about INR7bn over FY12-FY15 that may be funded partly through debt. Also, the company may also require further capital to fund any cost/time overruns in these projects. The ratings, however, continue to be supported by SEW's robust order book of INR117.6bn (6.4x FY11 revenues) at end-September 2011 (FY10: INR100.5bn), which provides revenue visibility over the next three-four years, as well as by its stable EBITDA margins (FY11: 12.82%; FY10: 12.42%).

Negative rating action may result from time and cost overruns in SEW's BOT/BOOT projects, addition of new projects or delays in raising equity leading to net adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis.

Conversely, growth in revenues and order book, timely completion of BOT/BOOT projects and timely equity raising leading to net adjusted debt/EBITDA falling below 2.5x would result in positive rating action. SEW is an engineering, procurement and construction contractor, engaged in the construction of highways, irrigation works, power projects and industrial structures. The company also undertakes highways and power projects under the BOT/BOOT model. In FY11, the company had debt of INR6.5bn (FY10: INR3.1bn), which included corporate guarantees issued to subsidiaries.

Rating actions on SEW: INR2.85bn long-term loans (enhanced from INR1.1bn): downgraded to 'Fitch A+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)' INR4.22bn cash credit limits (enhanced from INR3.25bn): downgraded to 'Fitch A+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)' INR0.5bn non-convertible debentures: downgraded to 'Fitch A+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)' INR1.5bn short-term bank loans (enhanced from INR0.7bn): affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)' INR22.46bn non-fund based limits (enhanced from INR19.81bn): downgraded to 'Fitch A+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)' and affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)' *INR3.7bn commercial paper/short-term debt (enhanced from INR3.27bn): affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)' *Carved out of cash credit limits