(The following was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
Lanka has assigned Seylan Bank PLC's proposed issue of
subordinated debt of up to LKR2bn a 'BBB+(lka)' National
Long-Term Rating. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
The proposed issue is rated one notch below Seylan's
National Long-Term rating ('A-(lka)'/Stable) to reflect higher
expected losses compared with the bank's senior creditors in the
event of a liquidation.
Seylan's National Long-Term Rating is driven by implied
extraordinary support from the State of Sri Lanka during
financial distress, given the bank's systemic importance as
identified by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. Fitch has notched
Seylan's subordinated debt rating off its National Long-Term
Rating as the agency expects state support to also flow through
to Seylan's subordinated debenture holders in a stressed
scenario.
State support has been forthcoming since Seylan's failure in
December 2008, including liquidity support through Bank of
Ceylon ('BB-'/'AA+(lka)'/Stable) and two equity injections
totaling LKR7.7bn. As at end-June 2012 the state effectively
controlled 32% of Seylan's voting equity.
The debentures will carry annual coupon payments and a
bullet principal repayment at maturity, which is in five years
from the issue date. The issue size is expected to be LKR1bn,
with an option to increase up to LKR2bn in the event of an
oversubscription. The proceeds will be utilised to supplement
the bank's tier 2 capital in the face of expected asset growth,
and to reduce maturity mismatches between its assets and
liabilities.
Fitch estimates that Seylan's total capital adequacy ratio
(total CAR) will improve to 14.90% by end-2012 if the debt issue
raises LKR1bn. This is based on the agency's assumption that the
bank will achieve 16% annual growth in risk-weighted assets and
full-retention of annualised Q112 profits of LKR1.65bn. Total
CAR stood at 14.68% at end-March 2012.
A perceived weakening of the government's capacity to extend
support to Seylan, including a downgrade of the Sovereign rating
('BB-'/Stable), could lead to a downgrade of Seylan's ratings.
Rating upside is limited in the medium-term, given that the
bank's stand-alone profile is still weaker than its
support-driven rating despite considerable improvements and
restructuring since 2008, and is likely to be solely driven by
an upgrade of the Sovereign rating.
Seylan's ratings:
- National Long-Term Rating: 'A-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
- Outstanding LKR465m rated-senior unsecured redeemable
debentures: 'A-(lka)'
- Outstanding LKR1.437bn rated-subordinated debentures:
'BBB+(lka)'
- Proposed rated-subordinated debentures of up to LKR2bn:
'BBB+(lka)'