SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on
eight securities from eight structured finance transactions.
These rating actions follow those taken on Citigroup Inc. and
Westpac Banking Corp. due to the application of Standard &
Poor's revised bank criteria on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, 2011 (see
media releases titled, "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised
Bank Criteria To Asia Pacific's Major Banks and Their
Subsidiaries" and "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank
Criteria To Asia Pacific's Major Banks And Their Subsidiaries").
The rating actions reflect the impact of the downgrades on
financial institutions that are derivative counterparties to the
respective transactions; or the lower rating on the underlying
collateral of the affected structured finance tranches because
the collateral is an issue from a downgraded financial
institution.
The counterparties in six of the affected transactions
provide a swap with principal protection in the related
transactions. Two other transactions have counterparties that
provide either an interest rate or currency swap.
We are also reviewing other tranches where downgraded
counterparties can provide remedies to support the ratings of
affected tranches, as well as transactions where there may be
other support sufficient to offset the exposure to the
downgraded counterparties. Standard & Poor's will continue to
provide updates on affected structured finance securities as the
implementation of the revised bank criteria is rolled out (How
Standard & Poor's Intends To Finalize Its Bank Criteria And
Apply Them To Ratings In The Fourth Quarter Of 2011, Nov. 1,
2011).
RATINGS LIST
Rating affected by rating action on underlying collateral
Issuer ISINS/CUSIP Rating To Rating
From
Athena Finance Pty Ltd. Series 13
--/-- AA- AA
Underlying collateral: EUR1.75 billion 4.25% medium-term
note series 842 due
Sept. 22, 2016, issued by Westpac Banking Corp., ISIN
XS0453410978
Ratings affected by counterparty dependency on Westpac
Banking Corp.
Issuer ISINS/CUSIP Rating To Rating
From
Athena Finance Pty Ltd. Series 1
--/-- AA-pNRi AApNRi
Athena Finance Pty Ltd. Series 5
--/-- AA-pNRi AApNRi
Gemini Trust --/36867T9A4 AA-pNRi AApNRi
Jupiter Finance Ltd.
Series 2007-03 XS0329704786/-- A-pNRi ApNRi
Orion Trust AU300ORIN011/-- AA-pNRi AApNRi
Phoenix Trust --/-- AA-pNRi AApNRi
Steel River Trust --/AU000WRTF013 AA (sf) AA+ (sf)
Footnotes: NRi-Interest payments are not rated. p-Principal
payment is rated.