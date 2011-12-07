SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on eight securities from eight structured finance transactions. These rating actions follow those taken on Citigroup Inc. and Westpac Banking Corp. due to the application of Standard & Poor's revised bank criteria on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, 2011 (see media releases titled, "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To Asia Pacific's Major Banks and Their Subsidiaries" and "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To Asia Pacific's Major Banks And Their Subsidiaries").

The rating actions reflect the impact of the downgrades on financial institutions that are derivative counterparties to the respective transactions; or the lower rating on the underlying collateral of the affected structured finance tranches because the collateral is an issue from a downgraded financial institution.

The counterparties in six of the affected transactions provide a swap with principal protection in the related transactions. Two other transactions have counterparties that provide either an interest rate or currency swap.

We are also reviewing other tranches where downgraded counterparties can provide remedies to support the ratings of affected tranches, as well as transactions where there may be other support sufficient to offset the exposure to the downgraded counterparties. Standard & Poor's will continue to provide updates on affected structured finance securities as the implementation of the revised bank criteria is rolled out (How Standard & Poor's Intends To Finalize Its Bank Criteria And Apply Them To Ratings In The Fourth Quarter Of 2011, Nov. 1, 2011).

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- S&P Reviews Rating Impact Of Revised Bank Ratings On Structured Finance Transactions, Dec. 6, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To Asia Pacific's Major Banks and Their Subsidiaries, Dec. 1, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries, Nov. 29, 2011

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- How Standard & Poor's Intends To Finalize Its Bank Criteria And Apply Them To Ratings In The Fourth Quarter Of 2011, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, March 15, 2011

-- Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010

RATINGS LIST

Rating affected by rating action on underlying collateral

Issuer ISINS/CUSIP Rating To Rating From

Athena Finance Pty Ltd. Series 13

--/-- AA- AA

Underlying collateral: EUR1.75 billion 4.25% medium-term note series 842 due

Sept. 22, 2016, issued by Westpac Banking Corp., ISIN XS0453410978

Ratings affected by counterparty dependency on Westpac Banking Corp.

Issuer ISINS/CUSIP Rating To Rating From

Athena Finance Pty Ltd. Series 1

--/-- AA-pNRi AApNRi

Athena Finance Pty Ltd. Series 5

--/-- AA-pNRi AApNRi

Gemini Trust --/36867T9A4 AA-pNRi AApNRi

Jupiter Finance Ltd.

Series 2007-03 XS0329704786/-- A-pNRi ApNRi

Orion Trust AU300ORIN011/-- AA-pNRi AApNRi

Phoenix Trust --/-- AA-pNRi AApNRi

Steel River Trust --/AU000WRTF013 AA (sf) AA+ (sf)

Footnotes: NRi-Interest payments are not rated. p-Principal payment is rated.