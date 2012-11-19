OVERVIEW
-- Shackleton II CLO Ltd./Shackleton II CLO Corp.'s issuance
is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting
primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the Class A-1,
A-X, B-1, B-2, C, D, and E notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the
transaction's credit enhancement, legal structure, and
diversified collateral portfolio, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 19, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to Shackleton II CLO Ltd./Shackleton II CLO Corp.'s $366.5
million floating- and fixed-rate notes (see list).
The note issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a
revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior
secured loans.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Nov.
19, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of
final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated
notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable
to the subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient
to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests
(not counting excess spread), and cash-flow structure, which can
withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO
Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the
assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized
debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global
Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And
Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).
-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to
be bankruptcy remote.
-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which primarily
comprises broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior secured
term loans.
-- The collateral manager's experienced management team.
-- Our projections regarding the timely interest and
ultimate principal payments on the preliminary rated notes,
which we assessed using our cash-flow analysis and assumptions
commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings under various
interest rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from 0.31% to
11.67%.
-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest
coverage tests, a failure of which will lead to the diversion of
interest and principal proceeds to reduce the balance of the
rated notes outstanding.
-- The transaction's interest diversion test, a failure of
which will lead to the reclassification of excess interest
proceeds that are available prior to paying uncapped
administrative expenses; deferred senior, income, and incentive
management fees; hedge payments; and income note payments into
principal proceeds for the purchase of additional collateral
assets during the reinvestment period.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Shackleton II CLO Ltd./Shackleton II CLO Corp.
Class Rating Interest Amount
rate (Mil. $)
A-1 AAA (sf) Floating 254.0
A-X AAA (sf) Floating 7.5
B-1 AA (sf) Floating 15.0
B-2 AA (sf) Fixed 25.0
C (deferrable) A (sf) Floating 24.0
D (deferrable) BBB (sf) Floating 20.0
E (deferrable) BB (sf) Floating 21.0