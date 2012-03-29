(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Sharp Corporation's (Sharp, 'BBB-'/Negative) proposed stake sale
in a subsidiary to Taiwan-based Hon Hai Group (Hon Hai) is
positive for the company's credit profile. However, the benefits
are not sufficient to mitigate the credit risks surrounding
Sharp for Fitch to change its Negative Rating Outlook.
On 27 March 2012 the company announced that it will sell new
equity of 9.9% and existing equity of 46.5% in Sharp Display
Products Corp (SDPC) to Hon Hai for JPY66bn and JPY66.5bn
respectively. SDPC owns Sharp's LCD production plant at Sakai,
Osaka. Fitch notes that Sharp remains exposed to the loss-making
LCD TVs and panel industry, which is facing weak demand,
industry overcapacity and pricing pressure amid yen
appreciation.
Fitch expects Sharp's FY12 EBIT margin to be negative.
Improvement in Sharp's FY13 EBIT margin will depend on industry
dynamics and its ability to introduce newer technologies and to
compete with Korean manufacturers, principally Samsung
Electronics Co., Ltd (Samsung, 'A+'/Stable) and LG Electronics
Inc. (LGE, 'BBB'/Negatve).
As part of the transaction, Hon Hai also committed to take
50% of Sharp's Sakai LCD output, which would improve Sharp's
capacity utilisation and reduce the risk of further impairment
losses. Sharp's ratings Outlook may be revised to Stable if
performance in the TV and LCD panel segments leads to an overall
FY13 EBIT margin above 1.5%, positive free cash flow (FCF)
generation or funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage
below 3.5x, on a sustained basis.
However, Fitch may consider a downgrade if Sharp's
FFO-adjusted leverage rises above 4.0x or if the EBIT margin and
FCF are negative on a sustained basis. Hon Hai, led by Hon Hai
Precision Industry Company, is the world's largest electronics
manufacturing company. The company is one of the top suppliers
for US-based Apple Inc., from which it derives 40% of its
revenue.
Sharp's ratings:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
- Local-Currency (LC) IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
- LC senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'
- Short-Term FC and LC IDRs at 'F3'