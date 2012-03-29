(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Sharp Corporation's (Sharp, 'BBB-'/Negative) proposed stake sale in a subsidiary to Taiwan-based Hon Hai Group (Hon Hai) is positive for the company's credit profile. However, the benefits are not sufficient to mitigate the credit risks surrounding Sharp for Fitch to change its Negative Rating Outlook.

On 27 March 2012 the company announced that it will sell new equity of 9.9% and existing equity of 46.5% in Sharp Display Products Corp (SDPC) to Hon Hai for JPY66bn and JPY66.5bn respectively. SDPC owns Sharp's LCD production plant at Sakai, Osaka. Fitch notes that Sharp remains exposed to the loss-making LCD TVs and panel industry, which is facing weak demand, industry overcapacity and pricing pressure amid yen appreciation.

Fitch expects Sharp's FY12 EBIT margin to be negative. Improvement in Sharp's FY13 EBIT margin will depend on industry dynamics and its ability to introduce newer technologies and to compete with Korean manufacturers, principally Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (Samsung, 'A+'/Stable) and LG Electronics Inc. (LGE, 'BBB'/Negatve).

As part of the transaction, Hon Hai also committed to take 50% of Sharp's Sakai LCD output, which would improve Sharp's capacity utilisation and reduce the risk of further impairment losses. Sharp's ratings Outlook may be revised to Stable if performance in the TV and LCD panel segments leads to an overall FY13 EBIT margin above 1.5%, positive free cash flow (FCF) generation or funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage below 3.5x, on a sustained basis.

However, Fitch may consider a downgrade if Sharp's FFO-adjusted leverage rises above 4.0x or if the EBIT margin and FCF are negative on a sustained basis. Hon Hai, led by Hon Hai Precision Industry Company, is the world's largest electronics manufacturing company. The company is one of the top suppliers for US-based Apple Inc., from which it derives 40% of its revenue.

Sharp's ratings:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

- Local-Currency (LC) IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

- LC senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'

- Short-Term FC and LC IDRs at 'F3'