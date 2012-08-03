SEOUL/HONG KONG, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it does not expect Sharp Corporation's (Sharp, 'BBB-'/Negative) operational hardship to be resolved in the short term following a record loss in the first quarter of the financial year ending 31 March 2013 (Q1FY13).

Fitch believes that the fundamental competitiveness of Sharp's main business, LCD TV and panels, which accounted for about 60% of total revenue in FY12, has substantially weakened, especially in comparison to Korean makers.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd ('A+'/Stable) and LG Electronics, Inc. ('BBB'/Negative) have generated improved margins and strengthened market positions in the TV and panel businesses during H112, backed by an improved product mix.

In contrast to this, Sharp experienced a drastic fall in its TV sales during Q1FY13 with the segmental revenue falling 54.9% yoy, partly due to the company's strategic focus on 60-inches-or-larger-size TVs which have less appeal to the mass consumer market. The panel business also has remained severely constrained, with segmental revenue falling 22.4% yoy, due to low utilisation rate of 30% at the Sakai plant aimed at reducing inventory levels.

In addition, the continuing price decline of solar cells due to intense competition and weak demand exacerbated the company's weak performance. Fitch notes that Sharp's five-year credit default swaps (CDS) have widened over threefold since end-March 2012. Fitch also notes that Sharp's five- and 10-year CDS are now priced at 2x-3x that of Sony Corporation ('BBB-'/Negative), Panasonic Corporation ('BBB-'/Negative) and Toshiba Corporation ('BBB-'/Stable).

While the agency's credit ratings are based on fundamental cash analysis rather than the market price of credit risk, the availability and cost of credit will be affected if lenders continue to be concerned about the company's prospects. In comparison to another struggling Japanese corporation, Tokyo Electric, Sharp's five-year CDS are trading over 350 basis points wider.

Fitch does not foresee any material recovery in the company's operation in the short term as demand for Sharp's LCD TV and panels is likely to remain weak under current unfavourable global economic conditions. Hon Hai Group's (Hon Hai) agreement with Sharp for panel purchases from Q2FY13 will help the company improve its inventory and utilisation rate issues.

However, Fitch does not believe this strategic alliance with Hon Hai, by itself, to be a sufficient solution without any substantial improvement in Sharp's operational competitiveness. Fitch believes that Sharp's restructuring, including cost-cutting, capex reduction and a new share issue, is necessary for an operational turnaround in the medium- to long-term.

Should the restructuring fail to lead to a meaningful margin recovery amid continued operational difficulties, its ratings are likely to be downgraded to speculative grades over the next six to 12 months. Fitch revised Sharp's Outlook to Negative from Stable in February 2012, reflecting deterioration in its credit metrics.

Fitch may consider a downgrade if Sharp's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage is above 4.0x (end-FY12: negative FFO) or if EBIT margins (FY12: -1.5%) and free cash flow (FCF) remain negative on a sustained basis. For Q1FY13 Sharp reported revenue of JPY459bn, a 28.4% decrease yoy, with a record operating loss of JPN94bn (EBIT margin of -20.5% versus 0.6% in Q1FY12).