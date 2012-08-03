SEOUL/HONG KONG, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it
does not expect Sharp Corporation's (Sharp, 'BBB-'/Negative)
operational hardship to be resolved in the short term following
a record loss in the first quarter of the financial year ending
31 March 2013 (Q1FY13).
Fitch believes that the fundamental competitiveness of
Sharp's main business, LCD TV and panels, which accounted for
about 60% of total revenue in FY12, has substantially weakened,
especially in comparison to Korean makers.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd ('A+'/Stable) and LG
Electronics, Inc. ('BBB'/Negative) have generated improved
margins and strengthened market positions in the TV and panel
businesses during H112, backed by an improved product mix.
In contrast to this, Sharp experienced a drastic fall in
its TV sales during Q1FY13 with the segmental revenue falling
54.9% yoy, partly due to the company's strategic focus on
60-inches-or-larger-size TVs which have less appeal to the mass
consumer market. The panel business also has remained severely
constrained, with segmental revenue falling 22.4% yoy, due to
low utilisation rate of 30% at the Sakai plant aimed at reducing
inventory levels.
In addition, the continuing price decline of solar cells
due to intense competition and weak demand exacerbated the
company's weak performance. Fitch notes that Sharp's five-year
credit default swaps (CDS) have widened over threefold since
end-March 2012. Fitch also notes that Sharp's five- and 10-year
CDS are now priced at 2x-3x that of Sony Corporation
('BBB-'/Negative), Panasonic Corporation ('BBB-'/Negative) and
Toshiba Corporation ('BBB-'/Stable).
While the agency's credit ratings are based on fundamental
cash analysis rather than the market price of credit risk, the
availability and cost of credit will be affected if lenders
continue to be concerned about the company's prospects. In
comparison to another struggling Japanese corporation, Tokyo
Electric, Sharp's five-year CDS are trading over 350 basis
points wider.
Fitch does not foresee any material recovery in the
company's operation in the short term as demand for Sharp's LCD
TV and panels is likely to remain weak under current
unfavourable global economic conditions. Hon Hai Group's (Hon
Hai) agreement with Sharp for panel purchases from Q2FY13 will
help the company improve its inventory and utilisation rate
issues.
However, Fitch does not believe this strategic alliance
with Hon Hai, by itself, to be a sufficient solution without any
substantial improvement in Sharp's operational competitiveness.
Fitch believes that Sharp's restructuring, including
cost-cutting, capex reduction and a new share issue, is
necessary for an operational turnaround in the medium- to
long-term.
Should the restructuring fail to lead to a meaningful margin
recovery amid continued operational difficulties, its ratings
are likely to be downgraded to speculative grades over the next
six to 12 months. Fitch revised Sharp's Outlook to Negative from
Stable in February 2012, reflecting deterioration in its credit
metrics.
Fitch may consider a downgrade if Sharp's funds flow from
operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage is above 4.0x (end-FY12:
negative FFO) or if EBIT margins (FY12: -1.5%) and free cash
flow (FCF) remain negative on a sustained basis. For Q1FY13
Sharp reported revenue of JPY459bn, a 28.4% decrease yoy, with a
record operating loss of JPN94bn (EBIT margin of -20.5% versus
0.6% in Q1FY12).