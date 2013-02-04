(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
says continued support from main creditor banks will be
essential for a sustained recovery of Sharp Corporation's
(Sharp, 'B-'/Rating Watch Negative) operating performance. The
Japanese electronics manufacturer's liquidity position remains
vulnerable despite a turnaround to post marginally positive EBIT
margins in the third quarter of financial year ending March 2013
(Q3FY13).
Sharp's cash balance of JPY164bn at end-December 2012 is
significantly below the company's JPY900bn debt maturing within
the next one year. However, Fitch believes that Sharp's ability
to post a positive EBIT margin in Q3FY13, which has been a
prerequisite for continued borrowing from the banks, is likely
to help restore its creditors' confidence in the company.
Fitch believes that Sharp may be able to secure additional
funding from its creditor banks to help alleviate its current
liquidity crunch. However, this would depend on the company
being able to furnish reasonable evidence that its operations
are firmly on the recovery path for Q4FY13 and beyond, based on
improving utilisation rates at its plants and increasing demand
for its key LCD panels.
In March Sharp plans to announce a mid-term business plan
which will include an operational and financial restructuring
strategy. The Rating Watch will be resolved as soon as Fitch has
reviewed the feasibility of the plan and takes into
consideration any further clarity on the creditors' commitment
toward Sharp. Fitch believes that bank loans may be the only
available source of funding for the company at this juncture, as
access to the capital markets for bond or commercial paper
issuance is likely to remain constrained in light of the
operational difficulties the company is experiencing.
Sharp returned to profitability in Q3FY13 for the first time
in the last five quarters with an EBIT margin of 0.4%. (H1FY13:
-15%) Despite a tough operational environment, its LCD TV
business turned profitable while losses at its panel operations
narrowed significantly due to cost reduction efforts. However,
weakening demand for its small- and medium-size panels in
Q4YF13, including iPad panels from Apple, Inc., will be a key
risk to its operational recovery.