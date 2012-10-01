(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that the factors it will review in
resolving the CreditWatch placement of the ratings on Sharp
Corp. (BB+/Watch Neg/B) remain unchanged following the company's
announcement on Sept. 28 that it has signed a JPY360 billion
syndicated loan agreement with Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd.
(A+/Negative/A-1) and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd.
(A+/Stable/A-1). The contract, the term of which ends June 30,
2013, consists of a JPY180 billion term loan and a JPY180
billion uncommitted line of credit.
In our view, the signing of the loan agreement will not
improve the company's debt profile materially, because the
contract term of the agreement is short and Sharp's debt profile
is likely to remain largely dependent on short-term debt.
Although we believe the signing of the loan agreement confirms
our assumptions to some extent that major creditor banks will
continue to provide Sharp with stable financing and that the
company does not face serious problems refinancing its debt, we
consider that the factors we will review in resolving the
CreditWatch status remain basically unchanged. The factors
include: Ongoing developments regarding a strategic alliance
with Taiwan-based electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry
Co. Ltd. (A-/Stable/--) and how it would benefit Sharp's
business and financial risk profiles; Sharp's debt profile and
how it can secure funding sources with longer terms beyond June
2013 to meet debt maturities in the future and reduce dependence
on short-term debt; and Sharp's business strategy to restore
earnings in the near to medium term, and potential downside
risks to earnings performance.
We will consider lowering the ratings if Sharp's earnings in
fiscal 2012 and prospects for its recovery deteriorate even
further or the company's financing environment and relationships
with creditor banks and strategic partners worsen. In addition,
given the unfavorable financial market conditions for the
company in recent months, we will examine if the signed loan
agreement is further secured with assets held by Sharp, and
assess the company's priority debt ratio in considering the
potential for additional lowering of the issue ratings.
Specifically, the issue rating will be notched one notch down
from the corporate rating if we believe the priority debt
exceeds the threshold of 15% against the company's assets if the
long-term rating is 'BB+' or lower.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch by the end of November
2012, or 90 days from the CreditWatch placement of Aug. 31,
2012, as we reassess the company's medium- to long-term business
and alliance strategies, and future refinancing plans beyond
June 2013.
