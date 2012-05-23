BRIEF-Mantra Venture Group board appoits Roger M. Ponder as CEO
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
May 24 The Shaw Group Inc.'s
* Moody's Investors Service said The Shaw Group Inc.'s (Shaw, Ba1 stable) decision to sell most of its Energy and Chemical's business to Technip for cash proceeds of $300 million is credit positive as it will reduce the volatility of its earnings and boost its liquidity. Shaw's ratings and outlook are unaffected by the transaction.
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of five assets in Florida and Pennsylvania