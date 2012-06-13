Overview

-- U.S. physician staffing and management company Sheridan Healthcare is refinancing its existing debt with an $810 million credit facility. Leverage of 4.7x as of March 31, 2012 will not materially change.

-- We are rating the proposed $670 million secured credit facilities 'B+' with a recovery rating of '3' and the proposed $140 million second-lien term loan 'B-' with a recovery rating of '6'.

-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sheridan will continue generating mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and that it will use its free cash flow for modest-size acquisitions.

Rating Action

On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned ratings to Sunrise, Fla.-based Sheridan Holdings Inc.'s proposed senior secured first-lien credit facility, consisting of a $100 million revolver due 2017 and a $570 million term loan due 2018.

The credit facility was rated 'B+' (at the same level as the 'B+' corporate credit rating on parent company Sheridan Healthcare Inc.) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

We also assigned ratings to the company's proposed $140 million senior secured second-lien term loan due 2019. The second-lien loan was rated 'B-' (two notches lower than the 'B+' corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company was affirmed. The rating outlook is stable.

Sheridan will use loan proceeds to refinance its $485 million first-lien term loan and $150 million second-lien term loan. We believe that about $50 million of the proceeds will be cash on the balance sheet, but expect that the company would use it for acquisitions in the near term.

It will use the remaining funds for transaction fees and expenses. Rationale The 'B+' corporate credit rating reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that the company's financial risk profile will remain "aggressive" (as per our criteria), with leverage below 5x. We assess the company's business risk profile as "weak," given its geographic concentration and narrow operating focus, which intensifies reimbursement risk. Our base-case scenario assumes organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range, driven by commercial payor price increases and some increase in surgical volume; we expect EBITDA margins to be stable in the upper teens.

Our base-case economic view is that there will be modest improvement in employment levels this year; higher levels of privately insured patients should indicate moderately higher surgical volume. The company has a large debt burden as a result of its $925 million leveraged buyout (LBO) in 2007 by private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman--Sheridan's third financial sponsor in the past decade.

Still, Sheridan has reduced debt leverage significantly, mostly by growing EBITDA organically and through disciplined acquisitions. The rating considers our expectation that management will use its cash flow for accretive acquisitions and that credit metrics will continue to improve over the next year, but remain commensurate with our aggressive financial risk (i.e., debt leverage between 4x and 5x). Leverage at March 31, 2012 was 4.7x. Given the proposed refinancing, there are no near-term maturities. Sheridan's limited diversity means that any operating setbacks may present significant challenges and is the key consideration in our assessment of the company's business profile as "weak." Given the company's highly focused position in anesthesia (about two-thirds of revenue), it is exposed to reimbursement risk from third-party payors for such services. Sheridan derives the vast majority of its revenue from commercial payors; in the near term, we expect rates to be stable because of contractual relationships. Still, reimbursement cuts are a key credit risk over the medium and longer terms. In addition, anesthesia and radiology volumes depend on economically sensitive surgical volumes. The weak economy continues to dampen growth because of lower surgical volume, with some patients deferring elective surgery. Volumes have ceased declining, and we expect surgical volume to improve modestly as employment levels and other macroeconomic trends improve. The remainder of Sheridan's revenue is from emergency room, neonatology, and radiology physician staffing, providing some diversity. More meaningful service diversity will require success in cross-selling these services to its existing client base, gaining new hospital contracts, and increasing its presence outside Florida. Our assessment of the company's business risk also reflects some revenue concentration, as Sheridan's top two customers account for a significant portion of its revenues. Because the company has significant regional concentration in Florida, it is exposed to potential changes in the state's regulatory, legislative, and economic climate. The rate of malpractice losses appears to have slowed, and Sheridan has established a self-insurance captive to handle all medical malpractice claims. Still, potential growth in malpractice claims--the result of future Florida judicial decisions or otherwise--could present a difficult operating hurdle and a potential call on liquidity, but is not in our base case. Our business risk profile assessment is underscored by the fragmented and competitive nature of the physician staffing industry; low barriers to entry and relatively low client switching costs make physician staffing in these medical specialties an attractive option for potential competitors. Increased competition could squeeze Sheridan's margins and make it more difficult to recruit physicians, which are already a limited resource. Sheridan competes with larger players, such Team Health and Emergency Medical Services (EmCare segment). Still, the industry is highly fragmented and no player holds more than 10% of the market. Each local market has its own dynamics, with Sheridan competing with local, regional, and national groups in addition to hospital in-sourcing. Sheridan's EBITDA margins compare favorably with those of its rated peers, Team Health and Emergency Medical. Similar to Sheridan, Team Health is highly concentrated in one specialty, although its customer base and geographic footprint is more diverse; we also view Team Health's business risk profile as "weak." Emergency Medical's stronger "fair" business risk profile considers the revenue diversity from its physician outsourcing and medical transportation businesses. While we expect Sheridan to make modest, tuck-in acquisitions, we do not expect these to alter our view of the company's diversity in the near term. Liquidity We view Sheridan's liquidity profile as "strong." We expect sources of cash to exceed uses substantially for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include a solid cash balance, a fully available proposed $100 million revolving credit facility, and funds from operations exceeding $70 million. While we expect the company to make some investment in working capital, we believe that capital expenditures will be minimal (about $10 million annually) and that acquisitions will be modest. Our assessment of Sheridan's liquidity profile is based on: -- Our expectation for coverage of uses to exceed 2x for the next two years; -- Our expectation that net sources would be positive, even with a 30% drop in EBITDA; -- Our understanding that the proposed credit facility would only have a springing financial covenant when the revolver is drawn; and -- Our view of Sheridan's relationship with its banks as solid. Sheridan does not have any significant debt maturities until its proposed first-lien term loan comes due in 2018. We expect that the credit facility will not have any significant financial covenants. As a private company, Sheridan does not have access to the public equity markets. We do not impute any credit support from its financial sponsors. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Sheridan Healthcare, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Sheridan will continue to generate mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and that it will use its free cash flow for modest-size acquisitions. We believe Sheridan's financial risk profile will remain aggressive over the next year given our expectations for EBITDA. It is unlikely that our view of the company's business risk profile as weak would improve over the next year, given Sheridan's significant geographic, operating, and payor concentration. In addition, the typical aggressive financial policy of a private equity owned company limits upside to the credit rating. Therefore, a higher rating is unlikely over the near term. We could lower the rating if credit metrics decline, such that we revise our view of Sheridan's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged." This could occur if we think that the company's financial policy had become more aggressive--for example, if it uses additional debt for a dividend or if operating margins decline more than 200 basis points because of reimbursement cuts or significant contract losses, causing leverage to increase to more than 5x on a sustained basis.