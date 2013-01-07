(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 7, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' long-term issue
rating and 'cnBB' long-term Greater China regional scale rating
to a proposed issue of seven-year U.S. dollar-denominated senior
unsecured notes by Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. (BB-/Stable/--;
cnBB+/--).
The ratings are subject to our review of the final issuance
documentation. The issue rating is one notch lower than the
long-term corporate credit rating on Shimao to reflect our
opinion that offshore noteholders would be materially
disadvantaged, compared with onshore creditors, in the event of
default.
We anticipate that the company's ratio of priority debt to
total assets will continue to be above our threshold of 15% for
speculative-grade companies. Shimao will use the proceeds from
the proposed issuance to refinance existing debt, finance
existing and new property development projects, and for general
corporate purposes.
The issuer rating on Shimao reflects the company's
aggressive appetite for expansion and high leverage compared
with peers we rate in the 'BB' category. Shimao's established
market position, geographic and project diversity, improved
sales and project execution, and low land costs temper these
weaknesses.
We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" and
its financial risk profile as "aggressive." The stable outlook
reflects our expectation that Shimao's property sales will
remain healthy over the next 12 months.
We also anticipate that the company's capital structure will
improve and stabilize at a level appropriate for the 'BB-'
rating. Satisfactory property sales and some control over debt
could cause the improvement. We expect Shimao to maintain
adequate liquidity while pursuing growth.