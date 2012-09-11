(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A' global scale rating and 'cnAA+' Greater China scale rating to Shinhan Bank's (Shinhan; A/Stable/A-1) proposed senior unsecured renminbi-denominated bonds. The issue will be withdrawn from Shinhan's US$6 billion global medium-term note program. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final documentation.

Shinhan intends to use the bond proceeds for general corporate purpose. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

