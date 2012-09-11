RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds keep it cagey on oil drawdown prospects: Kemp
LONDON, June 5 Hedge fund managers continued to square up positions after the OPEC meeting on May 25 left oil production allocations unchanged for another nine months.
Sept 11 Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the proposed CNH senior notes to be issued by Shinhan Bank, and which would be a drawdown from its USD6 billion global medium term note program.
LONDON, June 5 Hedge fund managers continued to square up positions after the OPEC meeting on May 25 left oil production allocations unchanged for another nine months.
WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Joseph Otting, a former banking executive and associate of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, to regulate national banks as comptroller of the currency, the White House said in a statement on Monday.