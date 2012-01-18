Sri Lankan rupee ends weaker on dollar demand from oil firm
COLOMBO, June 13 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as a state-run bank bought dollars on behalf of a government-owned oil company, dealers said.
Jan 18 Shinhan Bank:
* Moody's assigns A1 rating to Shinhan Bank's proposed USD bond
SAO PAULO, June 13 Brazil's government may have to amend parts of an executive decree raising fines on financial firms involved in illicit acts to include prosecutors in the structuring of plea deals along with the central bank and the securities industry watchdog, Valor Econômico newspaper said on Tuesday.