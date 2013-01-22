UPDATE 13-Trump dismays, angers allies by abandoning global climate pact
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 22, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A' rating to Shinhan Bank's (Shinhan; A/Stable/A-1) proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The bonds will be drawn down from the bank's US$6 billion global medium-term note program. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final documentation.
Shinhan intends to use the bond proceeds for the bank's general corporate purpose. The bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
BICRA On Korea Revised To Group '3' From Group '4', Nov. 9, 2011
Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
* Tax alone not enough to justify shifting HQ -analyst (Adds statement from Macquarie on tax impact)