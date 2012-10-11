(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
Singapore-based First Ship Lease Trust's (FSLT) rating is not
affected by a restructuring agreement of one of its lessees,
Denmark-based TORM A/S, with its banks and tonnage providers
(including FSLT). FSLT is rated Long-Term Issuer Default 'B+'
with Negative Outlook.
Under the agreement TORM will defer a substantial portion of
its bank debt and also avail new liquidity and savings from its
restructured time charter book. This restructuring would result
in FSLT receiving lower lease rentals from TORM and also a share
of the 17.3% equity stake in TORM's enlarged share capital held
by tonnage providers who have agreed to permanently amend their
charter contracts.
Despite the lower lease rentals Fitch estimates that in the
absence of further defaults or restructuring by TORM, FSLT's
projected operating cash flows and USD30.8m cash balance
outstanding as of 30 June 2012 would be adequate to meet its
operating expenses and USD44m annual debt servicing commitments.
Nevertheless, given the negative outlook for the global shipping
industry, Fitch will closely monitor FSLT's portfolio quality
and its impact on the credit profile.