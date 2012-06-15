(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview -- The arrest of four directors and a related
anti-corruption investigation could leave a void in SHKP's top
management, and have significant implications for the direction
and execution of the Hong Kong property operator's strategy.
-- The investigation has had no major impact on daily
operations so far.
-- We are affirming the 'A+' ratings on the company and its
guaranteed notes, and removing them from CreditWatch with
negative implications.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects uncertainty about
the duration of the investigation, and its potential impact on
the company's strategic direction, decision-making process, and
competitive position.
Rating Action
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed the 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on Hong
Kong-based real estate operator Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.
(SHKP). The outlook is negative. We also affirmed the 'A+' issue
ratings on the company's outstanding guaranteed senior unsecured
notes. At the same time, we affirmed our 'cnAAA' long-term
Greater China credit scale rating on SHKP and the 'cnAAA'
ratings on its notes. We removed all the ratings from
CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative
implications on March 30, 2012.
Rationale
We affirmed the rating because SHKP's daily operations and
the execution of its well-defined strategy have remained intact
despite the recent arrests of four directors and a related
anti-corruption investigation. Further, the company has taken
measures to improve its management structure and decision-making
process to adapt to any potential absence of the owner-managers
and other executive directors. The affirmation also reflects our
expectation that the company will maintain a "modest" financial
risk profile and a "strong" business risk profile.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertain outcome of the
ongoing investigation by the Independent Commission Against
Corruption (ICAC). In a worst-case scenario, the top management
of the company could be destabilized. It's also unclear to us if
the company could be implicated in the investigation at a future
point, which may take some time to resolve. At present, no
charges have been filed and the investigation is limited to four
individuals and not the company.
The affirmed rating is also reflective of SHKP's investment
property portfolio, which is the largest and most diversified
among peers in Hong Kong. We believe that cash flow from this
segment is unlikely to weaken over the next two years, given the
recurring nature of the business and the quality of its
properties. The company also has a leading market position in
terms of sales and pricing for property development and a
well-recognized brand. Further rating strengths include SHKP's
solid execution of its growth strategy, conservative and
consistent financial management, strong liquidity, and ample
financial flexibility.
SHKP's exposure to the Chinese real estate market, which we
view as more risky and less mature than that of Hong Kong,
partly offsets these strengths. Nevertheless, such risk is
currently limited because the China portfolio makes only a small
contribution to revenue. The cyclical and competitive nature of
the Hong Kong and Chinese property sale markets puts pressure on
the company's sales and margin during down cycles.
SHKP's credit protection measures are supportive for the
rating category, partly due to healthy growth from its property
trading and leasing; debts levels have risen since 2010,
however. The company exceeded its full-year contract sales
target of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 32 billion for fiscal 2012
(ending June 30, 2012). On a rolling 12-month basis, SHKP's
revenue grew 31% by the end of Dec. 31, 2011, with EBITDA
interest coverage of 16.4x and a ratio of total debt to capital
of 16.7%, leaving a sufficient buffer against our downgrade
triggers.
In our view, SHKP's growth strategy is likely to be
disciplined and the company will continue to operate within a
prudent financial management framework, particularly in regard
to its growth appetite in China. As a result, we believe SHKP is
likely to maintain its financial risk profile, with reasonable
leverage and strong liquidity, barring surprises from the ICAC
investigation.
ICAC officers arrested Mr. Walter Kwok, a non-executive
director of SHKP, on May 3, 2012, and the company's two chairmen
and managing directors, Thomas and Raymond Kwok on March 29,
2012. These arrests are connected to an investigation into
offences allegedly committed by these individuals under the
Prevention of Bribery Ordinance. The arrests follow that of Mr.
Thomas Chan, an executive director, on March 19, 2012. We are
not certain whether these events are connected.
We understand that the three executive directors resumed
their management duties after being released from custody.
Currently, no charges have been filed. SHKP has seven executive
directors.
Liquidity
We believe SHKP has "strong" liquidity, as defined in our
criteria. The company's liquidity position is likely to protect
its credit quality from particularly adverse market
circumstances. SHKP's cash-generative business, cash position,
and ample committed facilities support its liquidity. Our
assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including
cash and available facilities, to exceed its uses by 1.5x in the
next 12 months. The ratio is likely to remain above 1x over the
next 18-24 months.
-- We expect net liquidity sources to remain positive even
if EBITDA declines more than 30%, which is unlikely in our
opinion.
- In our view, the two financial covenants in SHKP's
financing documents give the company more than enough headroom.
These covenants include stipulations that shareholders' funds
should be more than HK$25 billion (HK$322.64 billion as of Dec.
31, 2011), and that net borrowings should be no more than 100%
of the shareholders' funds (about 16.5% as of Dec. 31, 2011).
SHKP's financing documents do not contain any rating triggers.
-- SHKP has the ability to absorb, without refinancing,
high-impact low-probability events.
-- The company has well-established and solid relationships
with banks.
-- It has a high standing in the equity and debt capital
markets.
-- Its financial risk management is prudent.
In our base-case scenario, SHKP's liquidity sources for
fiscal 2012 include our expectation of more than HK$20 billion
in cash flow from operations and more than HK$30 billion in
undrawn committed bank facilities. We also factored in the
company's cash balances of HK$9.2 billion at the end of December
2011. The company has drawn down about 50% of its medium-term
notes program, providing further financial flexibility. These
cash sources are more than sufficient to cover the company's
uses of liquidity in 2012, including land and construction
spending, and debt and dividend payments.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects uncertainty regarding the
timeframe and outcome of the ICAC investigation; and whether the
company will be involved in the investigation, including with
regards to its daily operations and projects.
We expect SHKP's expanding recurring income base to provide
greater stability to its credit profile. Improving execution
will also help its operations in China to begin to make a
meaningful contribution to the company's bottom line over the
next two years. We believe SHKP's recurring income in Hong Kong
can significantly support its ability to service debt.
We may lower the rating if: (1) the ICAC investigation
materially weakens the management team and materially damages
the company's major projects or reputation, as shown by clearly
weakened banking access and capital market standing, materially
weaker sales than historical trends, and high management
turnover; (2) in an unlikely event, SHKP substantially increases
its risk appetite to expand aggressively in China or elsewhere;
(3) the company deviates from its prudent business or financial
management strategy; or (4) Hong Kong experiences a severe
slowdown in the real estate sector, such that SHKP's ratio of
funds from operations to debt is below 25% and EBITDA interest
coverage is below 7x on a prolonged basis.
We may revise the negative outlook to stable after we have
more clarity on the outcome of the ICAC investigation and we
believe the outcome will not alter SHKP's strong business and
modest financial risk profile.